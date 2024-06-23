2024 Copa America: Sunday's schedule and how to watch

Mar 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; United States forward Brenden Aaronson (11) and midfielder Haji Wright (14) and forward Christian Pulisic (10) and forward Ricardo Pepi (9) and defender Antonee Robinson (5) celebrates a goal scored by Wright against Jamaica during the game between the United States and Jamaica at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Men's National Team's highly significant first 2024 Copa América group-stage match against Bolivia, which will set the tone for their tournament journey, will kick off on Sunday evening. This will be followed by Uruguay taking on Panama in another Group C matchup.

The United States, led by the dynamic Christian Pulisic, are poised to kick off the tournament with a much-needed win, buoyed by the experience of veteran players like Giovanni Reyna. Reyna, fresh from his stellar performance at the Concacaf Nations League, is eager to replicate his success and contribute to the team's triumph on their home turf.

Uruguay boasts a star-studded roster filled with young talents, including Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, Athletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, among others. These players are sure to put on a show in their match against the underdogs of the tournament, Panama.

Copa America 2024 bracket: Full schedule, how to watch tournament

Which Copa America games are on today?

The first match between the United States and Bolivia kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the second match between Uruguay and Panama at 9 p.m. ET.

United States vs. Bolivia

Date: Sunday, June 23

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports App, FuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN and ViX

Uruguay vs. Panama

Date: Sunday, June 23

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports App, FuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN and ViX

2024 Copa America groups

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C Group D Argentina Mexico USA Brazil Peru Ecuador Uruguay Colombia Chile Venezuela Panama Paraguay Canada Jamaica Bolivia Costa Rica

How to watch the 2024 Copa America

This year's Copa America will be broadcast across multiple channels throughout the next three weeks. Here's where you can find the action:

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1 and Univision

Streaming: FuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN and ViX

How to watch: Catch the 2024 Copa America games with a fuboTV subscription

Odds to win the 2024 Copa America

Argentina is the slight favorite to win the Copa America for a record 16th time, according to BetMGM's soccer odds prior to tournament.

Argentina (+180)

Brazil (+230)

Uruguay (+600)

Colombia (+1100)

U.S. (+1200)

Mexico (+1400)

Ecuador (+2000)

Chile (+3300)

Paraguay (+8000)

Peru (+8000)

Canada (+8000)

Venezuela (+10000)

Bolivia (+12500)

Costa Rica (+15000)

Jamaica (+20000)

Panama (+50000)

