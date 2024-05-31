2024 College World Series: Predictions and odds for Wofford Terriers vs. LSU Tigers

The 2024 Men's College World Series tournament is here. The first pitches of the annual baseball tournament are set for this afternoon as 64 schools across the country vie for a championship.

One of those teams is the defending champion LSU Tigers, a No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Tigers went 7-1 to close the season, ultimately falling in the SEC Tournament championship game against top-ranked Tennessee. They'll take on another top team in the country with the North Carolina Tar Heels in their regional.

Wofford won the Southern Conference title with back-to-back wins over Samford. The Terriers went 6-1 in the conference tournament en route to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007 and just their second in program history under first-year coach J.J. Edwards.

Because of the double-elimination format in the regional stage, the loser of this game isn't fully out of the running yet but will be on the back foot going forward.

2024 NCAA baseball tournament: LSU vs. Wofford predictions

The Daily Advertiser: LSU 4, Wofford 3

Cory Diaz writes: "Runs will be tough to come up for LSU and Wofford in the NCAA Tournament opener as both teams have stellar starting pitching. The Tigers will get a key hit late to the win and propel them in the winners bracket."

Spartanburg Herald-Journal: LSU 11, Wofford 5

Todd Shanesy says: "The Terriers have momentum and confidence, too, after winning the Southern Conference for the first time in 17 years. Can they string together hits and continue to cause havoc on the bases on a bigger stage? Defending national champion LSU, meanwhile, is getting hot at the right time... Their bats will be tough for Wofford pitching to handle. LSU, despite starting on the road, is capable of winning this Regional on the way back to Omaha."

Wofford vs. LSU: Odds for MCWS Regional game

The LSU Tigers are favored to win Friday's MCWS regional game according to the BetMGM baseball odds.

Odds as of Thursday afternoon.

Moneyline: LSU (-250); Wofford (+190)

How to watch LSU vs. Wofford MCWS Regional Game

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: Noon ET

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Broadcast: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

ESPN will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage across its different networks (including ABC) during the Men's and Women's College World Series.

