2024 College World Series live: Updates and more for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Sunday

Texas A&M, a school that can trace the start of its baseball program back to the 19th century, had never played in the Men's College World Series Finals until this year. Now, the Aggies are one win away from winning the first baseball title in program history.

Texas A&M defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 9-5, in Game 1. The Vols, who are another team with roots that reach to the 19th century, will need to win two games in a row to secure their first baseball national championship after previously finishing as runners-up in 1951.

After a big first game from the Aggies, Game 2 of the CWS Finals will either see this year's national champion crowned or prolong the series to Monday with a winner-takes-all Game 3.

Here's everything to know about Game 2 of the 2024 Men's College World Series Finals.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: TV, time, streaming and how to watch

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; fuboTV

College World Series Tickets: Prices and availability

Prices for two tickets for Sunday's game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha range from $171 to over $1,000 each before fees on StubHub.

