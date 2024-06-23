2024 College World Series: What college baseball games are happening today?

The 2024 College World Series Finals between the No. 1 seed Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies kicked off yesterday with the Aggies winning 9-4. Kaeden Kent, son of 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent, was incredible in that game, racking up four RBI in the win, and starting pitcher Ryan Prager pitched four innings of two-run ball to help secure the win for A&M.

That puts the Aggies one game away from a national championship, but the Volunteers won't go down easily. A stout lineup will be looking to keep their national title hopes alive. Either tonight or tomorrow, the SEC will have yet another baseball championship.

Here's everything to know about Game 2 between the Volunteers and Aggies in Omaha.

What College World Series games are on Sunday?

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, Game 2 (Texas A&M leads 1-0); 2 p.m. ET | ABC

College World Series Finals schedule

The best-of-three championship series resumes tonight. Here's the series' full schedule.

June 22 : Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

June 23: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET | ABC

June 24: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (if necessary), 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

How to watch Sunday's College World Series Finals game

Sunday's contest will be broadcast on ABC, but will also be available for streaming with an ESPN+ subscription.

