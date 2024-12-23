2024 Christmas Day NFL games: How to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers, Ravens vs. Texans

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Travis Kelce #87 and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Christmas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NFL and Netflix are teaming up to bring fans an extra special Christmas gift this year. On Dec. 25, two Christmas Day NFL games will stream live on Netflix: the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. The Chiefs and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Acrisure Stadium, with the odds favoring the Chiefs. Then the Ravens face the Texans at 4:30 p.m. in NRG Stadium with a halftime performance by Beyoncé. The odds for that game favor the Ravens. Are you ready for some Christmas football? Here's what to know about Wednesday's games.

How to watch NFL football on Christmas:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Time: 1 p.m./4:30 p.m.

Games: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Netflix

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

What channel is football on this Christmas?

This Christmas, football will stream on Netflix as opposed to airing on a national channel like NBC or FOX. You'll also be able to catch them on mobile with an NFL+ subscription.

Additionally, both games will be broadcast locally on television for the teams' respective home and away markets.

CBS-PIT: KDKA

CBS-HOU: KHOU

CBS-KC: KCTV

CBS-BAL: WJZ-TV

How to watch NFL football this Christmas:

Stream Christmas Day football Netflix Netflix is the place to watch the Christmas Day NFL games. Netflix currently has three plans available: Standard with ads ($6.99); Standard ($15.49); and Premium ($22.99). Netflix no longer offers a free trial.

2024 NFL season complete Week 17 schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Telexitos)

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

