2024 British Open: Full list of golfers who made the cut after Round 2

Ireland's Shane Lowry watches his drive from the 15th tee on the opening day of the 152nd British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon on the south west coast of Scotland on July 18, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Open Championship, or British Open, has one of the larger fields of golf's four major championships. The top 70 players and ties move on after Round 2 on Friday to play for golf's oldest trophy, the claret jug.

Royal Troon Golf Club - the site of this year's British Open - has a record of higher cut lines. The cut was 4-over in 2016, 3-over in 2004, and 5-over in 1997. The last five British Open championships have averaged a cut between 1- and 2-over.

That wasn't the case this year. By the end of Round 2, the cut line was 6-over. The field of 70 players and ties is now set. Here's who will be playing on through the weekend - and notable players who are out.

2024 British Open: Who made the cut

Shane Lowry (-7)

Justin Rose (-5)

Daniel Brown (-5)

Billy Horschel (-2)

Dean Burmester (-2)

Scottie Scheffler (-2)

Jason Day (-1)

Patrick Cantlay (-1)

Corey Conners (-1)

Xander Schauffele (-1)

Matthew Jordan (E)

Joaquin Niemann (E)

Dustin Johnson (+1)

Collin Morikawa (+1)

Jon Rahm (+1)

Brooks Koepka (+1)

Mackenzie Hughes (+1)

Gary Woodland (+2)

Tom Hoge (+2)

Marcel Siem (+2)

Jeunghun Wang (+2)

Matthieu Pavon (+2)

Sepp Straka (+2)

Alex Noren (+2)

Nicolai Højgaard (+2)

Russell Henley (+2)

Minkyu Kim (+2)

Sam Burns (+3)

Adrian Meronk (+3)

Tom McKibbin (+3)

Eric Cole (+3)

Padraig Harrington (+3)

Thorbjørn Olesen (+3)

Jordan Spieth (+3)

Emilian Grillo (+3)

Laurie Center (+3)

Kurt Kitayama (+4)

Richard Mansell (+4)

Byeong Hun An (+4)

Rasmus Højgaard (+4)

Ryan Fox (+4)

Brendon Todd (+4)

Cameron Young (+4)

Matteo Manassero (+4)

Austin Eckroat (+4)

Brian Harman (+4)

Sean Crocker (+4)

Calum Scott (+4)

Chris Kirk (+4)

Joe Dean (+4)

Justin Thomas (+4)

Thriston Lawrence (+4)

Jacob Skov Oleson (+5)

Si Woo Kim (+5)

Daniel Hillier (+5)

Harris English (+5)

Hideki Matsuyama (+5)

Andy Ogletree (+5)

Ewen Ferguson (+5)

Davis Thompson (+5)

Alex Cejka (+5)

Phil Mickelson (+5)

Aaron Rai (+5)

Robert MacIntyre (+5)

Young-han Song (+5)

Adam Scott (+5)

Matt Wallace (+5)

Jorge Campillo (+6)

Rickie Fowler (+6)

Darren Clarke (+6)

Sungjae Im (+6)

Shubhankar Sharma (+6)

Max Homa (+6)

Tommy Morrison (+6)

Luis Masaveu (+6)

Abraham Ancer (+6)

Guido Migliozzi (+6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+6)

John Catlin (+6)

Notable golfers who missed the British Open cut

Some of the top golfers in the world won't be competing at Royal Troon past Round 2. Most notably is World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the 2014 British Open winner, who ended Round 2 at 11-over. McIlroy posted a 7-over-78 in Round 1 and couldn't make up that deficit on Friday.

He's not the only top-10 ranked golfer to miss the cut. Joining him are:

Another handful of the top 20 golfers in the world aren't making it through as well, including:

Three-time British Open winner Tiger Woods also did not make the cut with a score of 14-over after Round 2.

How to watch the 2024 British Open

Round 3: Saturday, July 20

5 a.m.-7 a.m.: Peacock

7 a.m.- 3 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, July 21

4 a.m.-7 a.m.: Peacock

7 a.m.- 2 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

How to watch: Catch the British Open with a Peacock subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 British Open: Who made the cut after Friday's Round 2