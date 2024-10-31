2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships schedule with post times, TV networks

The 41st annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships are scheduled to play out Friday and Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California. Here is how the schedule of Breeders’ Cup races will unfold each day (all times EDT):

Friday

JUVENILE TURF SPRINT

Post time: 5:45 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-olds

Last year’s winner: Big Evs

This year’s favorites: Ecoro Sieg (7-2), Big Mojo (4-1), Aesterius (9-2)

JUVENILE FILLIES

Post time: 6:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 2-year-old females

Last year’s winner: Just F Y I

This year’s favorites: Scottish Lassie (5-2), Immersive (3-1), American Bikini (5-1)

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

Post time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-old females

Last year’s winner: Hard to Justify

This year’s favorites: Lake Victoria (8-5), Thought Process (5-2), Heavens Gate (12-1), Scythian (12-1)

JUVENILE

Post time: 7:45 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 2-year-olds

Last year’s winner: Fierceness

This year’s favorites: East Avenue (5-2), Chancer McPatrick (3-1), Jonathan’s Way (9-2)

JUVENILE TURF

Post time: 8:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-olds

Last year’s winner: Unquestionable

This year’s favorites: New Century (5-2), Al Qudra (4-1), Henri Matisse (6-1)

Saturday

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

Post time: 3 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 7 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Goodnight Olive

This year’s favorites: Ways and Means (5-2), Society (3-1), Vahva (4-1)

TURF SPRINT

Post time: 3:41 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Nobals

This year’s favorites: Cogburn (7-5), Bradsell (7-2), Motorious (8-1)

DISTAFF

Post time: 4:21 p.m.

TV/Streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Idiomatic

This year’s favorites: Thorpedo Anna (4-5), Raging Sea (7-2), Awesome Result (4-1)

TURF

Post time: 5:01 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $5 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/2 miles

Surface: Turf

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Auguste Rodin

This year’s favorites: Rebel’s Romance (5-2), Jayarebe (4-1), Emily Upjohn (5-1)

CLASSIC

Post time: 5:41 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Purse: $7 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/4 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: White Abarrio

This year’s favorites: City of Troy (5-2), Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1)

FILLY AND MARE TURF

Post time: 6:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 3/8 miles

Surface: Turf

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Inspiral

This year’s favorites: War Like Goddess (5-2), Cinderella’s Dream (4-1), Content (6-1)

SPRINT

Post time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 6 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Elite Power

This year’s favorites: Federal Judge (3-1), Mullikin (7-2), Straight No Chaser (5-1)

MILE

Post time: 7:45 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Master of the Seas

This year’s favorites: Notable Speech (7-2), Porta Fortuna (4-1), Johannes (9-2)

DIRT MILE

Post time: 8:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Cody’s Wish

This year’s favorites: Domestic Product (7-2), Skippylongstocking (4-1), Saudi Crown (5-1)

