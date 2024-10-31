2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships schedule with post times, TV networks
The 41st annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships are scheduled to play out Friday and Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California. Here is how the schedule of Breeders’ Cup races will unfold each day (all times EDT):
Friday
Post time: 5:45 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 5 furlongs
Surface: Turf
For: 2-year-olds
Last year’s winner: Big Evs
This year’s favorites: Ecoro Sieg (7-2), Big Mojo (4-1), Aesterius (9-2)
Post time: 6:25 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 1/16 miles
Surface: Dirt
For: 2-year-old females
Last year’s winner: Just F Y I
This year’s favorites: Scottish Lassie (5-2), Immersive (3-1), American Bikini (5-1)
Post time: 7:05 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 mile
Surface: Turf
For: 2-year-old females
Last year’s winner: Hard to Justify
This year’s favorites: Lake Victoria (8-5), Thought Process (5-2), Heavens Gate (12-1), Scythian (12-1)
Post time: 7:45 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 1/16 miles
Surface: Dirt
For: 2-year-olds
Last year’s winner: Fierceness
This year’s favorites: East Avenue (5-2), Chancer McPatrick (3-1), Jonathan’s Way (9-2)
Post time: 8:25 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 mile
Surface: Turf
For: 2-year-olds
Last year’s winner: Unquestionable
This year’s favorites: New Century (5-2), Al Qudra (4-1), Henri Matisse (6-1)
Saturday
Post time: 3 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 7 furlongs
Surface: Dirt
For: Female 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Goodnight Olive
This year’s favorites: Ways and Means (5-2), Society (3-1), Vahva (4-1)
Post time: 3:41 p.m.
TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 5 furlongs
Surface: Turf
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Nobals
This year’s favorites: Cogburn (7-5), Bradsell (7-2), Motorious (8-1)
Post time: 4:21 p.m.
TV/Streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 1/8 miles
Surface: Dirt
For: Female 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Idiomatic
This year’s favorites: Thorpedo Anna (4-5), Raging Sea (7-2), Awesome Result (4-1)
Post time: 5:01 p.m.
TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $5 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 1/2 miles
Surface: Turf
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Auguste Rodin
This year’s favorites: Rebel’s Romance (5-2), Jayarebe (4-1), Emily Upjohn (5-1)
Post time: 5:41 p.m.
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Purse: $7 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 1/4 miles
Surface: Dirt
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: White Abarrio
This year’s favorites: City of Troy (5-2), Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1)
Post time: 6:25 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 3/8 miles
Surface: Turf
For: Female 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Inspiral
This year’s favorites: War Like Goddess (5-2), Cinderella’s Dream (4-1), Content (6-1)
Post time: 7:05 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 6 furlongs
Surface: Dirt
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Elite Power
This year’s favorites: Federal Judge (3-1), Mullikin (7-2), Straight No Chaser (5-1)
Post time: 7:45 p.m.
TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $2 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 mile
Surface: Dirt
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Master of the Seas
This year’s favorites: Notable Speech (7-2), Porta Fortuna (4-1), Johannes (9-2)
Post time: 8:25 p.m.
TV/streaming: FanDuel TV, Peacock
Purse: $1 million
Grade: 1
Distance: 1 mile
Surface: Dirt
For: 3-year-olds and up
Last year’s winner: Cody’s Wish
This year’s favorites: Domestic Product (7-2), Skippylongstocking (4-1), Saudi Crown (5-1)
