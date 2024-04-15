2024 Boston Marathon: How to watch, stream, route and start times

History is on the line in the 2024 Boston Marathon on Monday.

The Patriots' Day tradition will see 35-year-old Kenyan Evans Chebet attempt to defend his back-to-back titles and become only the fifth man in the race's more than 125-year history to win in three straight years.

Hellen Obiri, who completed the other half of a Kenyan sweep, will defend her title from a women's field that race organizers described as "historically fast." Obiri will likely have to outlast a trio of women with personal bests under 2:18, including 2019 champion Worknesh Degefa.

Who will conquer Heartbreak Hill and whose hopes will be buried on the Cemetary Mile? Here's how to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon.

Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division at the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023.

2024 Boston Marathon start time

Participants in the marathon will be sent off in waves. The starting order is as follows:

All times are ET

9:02 a.m. Men’s wheelchair

9:05 a.m. Women’s wheelchair

9:30 a.m. Handcycles and duos

9:37 a.m. Elite men

9:47 a.m. Elite women

9:50 a.m. Para athletics divisions

10 a.m. Wave 1

10:25 a.m. Wave 2

10:50 a.m. Wave 3

11:15 a.m. Wave 4

Boston Marathon television and streaming

The Boston Marathon will air on ESPN 2 starting at 9 a.m. ET. The broadcast can be streamed on the network's ESPN+ service.

2024 Boston Marathon route

The marathon begins in Hopkinton and winds thorough multiple cities surrounding Boston.

A key stretch of the event is the last hill in Newtown at mile 21 called "Heartbreak Hill" and the portion of the route from the top of that hill to Cleveland Circle that runs along Evergreen Cemetery, aptly called "Cemetery Mile."

Men’s champion Amby Burfoot (1968 ) told Boston.com in 2023 that the latter stretch "deadens the legs, specifically the quadriceps muscles."

The race finishes with a wind through the city ending in in Copley Square.

2024 Boston Marathon Grand Marshal

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will serve as the marathon's grand marshal.

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski speaks on FOX Sports before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb 12, 2023.

