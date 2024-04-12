When is the 2024 Boston Marathon? Start time, date, route and how to watch the race live

On your marks, get set, go! Thousands of racers are gearing up for the 128th Boston Marathon.

The world's oldest marathon kicks off on Patriot's Day in Boston, or on Monday, April 15. The annual race is one of six World Marathon Majors and attracts tens of thousands of both racers and spectators over its various events, all culminating with the 26.2 mile race stretching from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to Boston.

The marathon is run by both professional and amateur racers. It is organized every year by the Boston Athletic Association, and this year, is presented by Bank of America.

Here's what you should know about the 2024 Boston Marathon.

The Boston Marathon is Monday: Here's what to bring as a spectator.

When is the 2024 Boston Marathon?

The 2024 Boston Marathon always falls on Patriot's Day, which is observed in Massachusetts on the third Monday of April. This year, it falls on Monday, April 15.

Last year marked the 10th anniversary since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, when two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the finish line, killing three and injuring more than 260 people. The bombings triggering a massive manhunt that led to the arrest of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and the death of Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

What time does the Boston Marathon start?

Boston Marathon start times for racers are staggered, with the first wave kicking off at approximately 10 a.m. ET Wave 4, or the last wave, will begin around 11:15 a.m. ET.

What is the 2024 Boston Marathon course?

The 26-mile marathon course follows a fairly straight line heading east. It begins in Hopkinton, Massachusetts and heads through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline before heading into Boston and finishing on Boylston Street.

The full course map with mile markers, elevation and more information can be found on the Boston Marathon's website.

How to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon

Live coverage of the 2024 Boston Marathon will air on WCVB Channel 5 in Boston beginning at 4 a.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET. The race will be exclusively simulcast regionally on its sister stations: WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire; NMTW in Portland/Auburn, Maine and WPTZ in Burlington, Vermont/Plattsburgh, New York.

Story continues

If you live outside of the local coverage area, the race will also be broadcast on ESPN2 from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will feature coverage of the race on "SportsCenter" before live coverage and late in the day, and coverage will air on other ESPN shows and platforms.

Who won the 2023 Boston Marathon?

Last year, Evans Chebet of Kenya won overall and in the men's division with a time of 2:05:54.

For the women's division, Helen Obiri of Kenya placed first with a time of 2:21:38.

What is Patriot's Day?

Patriot's Day is a holiday observed in six states, celebrating some of the first battles of the Revolutionary War, including the battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy.

Patriot's Day is on the third Monday of April every year, and the Boston Marathon is always held the same day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Boston Marathon: Start time, date, route, where to watch race