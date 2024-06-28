2024/25 Bundesliga fixtures released!
Season starts on 2 August at GAK
Our mission to take the title back to Salzburg will start with a trip to newly promoted GAK!
The ADMIRAL Bundesliga released their fixtures for the new season today, and we are to begin the new Austrian Bundesliga season on Friday 2 August at 20:30 CEST against Grazer AK. Our first home match will fall on the second Matchday on Saturday 10 August at 19:30 against Blau-Weiß Linz.
Information on match tickets will follow!
The first five matchdays of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season have been fully arranged, with the kick-off times of the others to follow at a later date.
Overview of all 2024/25 Bundesliga matches:
Matchday 1, 2 August (20:30 CEST): Grazer AK – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 2, 10 August (19:30): FC Red Bull Salzburg – FC Blau-Weiß Linz
Matchday 3, 17 August (19:30): LASK – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 4, 24 August (17:00): FC Red Bull Salzburg – TSV Hartberg
Matchday 5, 1 September (17:00): SK Rapid – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 6, 14/15 September: FC Red Bull Salzburg – SK Austria Klagenfurt
Matchday 7, 21/22 September: WSG Tirol – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 8, 28/29 September: FC Red Bull Salzburg – FK Austria Wien
Matchday 9, 5/6 October: SK Sturm Graz – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 10, 19/20 October: FC Red Bull Salzburg – SCR Altach
Matchday 11, 26/27 October: Wolfsberger AC – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 12, 2/3 November: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Grazer AK
Matchday 13, 9/10 November: FC Blau-Weiß Linz – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 14, 23/24 November: FC Red Bull Salzburg – LASK
Matchday 15, 30 November/1 December: TSV Hartberg – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 16, 7/8 December: FC Red Bull Salzburg – SK Rapid
Matchday 17, 7-9 February: SK Austria Klagenfurt – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 18, 15/16 February: FC Red Bull Salzburg – WSG Tirol
Matchday 19, 22/23 February: FK Austria Wien – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 20, 1/2 March: FC Red Bull Salzburg – SK Sturm Graz
Matchday 21, 8/9 March: SCR Altach – FC Red Bull Salzburg
Matchday 22, 15/16 March: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Wolfsberger AC
All the pre-season fixtures as well as ticket information on our friendly matches can be found here: