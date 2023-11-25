2023 PFL Championship results: Derek Brunson dominates in debut decision over Ray Cooper III

Derek Brunson shined in his first fight under the PFL banner.

In a 186-pound catchweight bout that opened the main card of 2023 PFL Championship at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., Brunson (24-9) dominated Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) behind his wrestling to earn unanimous scores of 30-27, 30-25, and 30-25.

Brunson came out looking for a highlight reel moment with a spinning heel kick, but Cooper was ready for it. A battle for position in the clinch followed, but Cooper was able to separate and look to land heavy shots. Brunson appeared stronger in the clinch. He lifted Cooper’s leg high to get a takedown, but Cooper rocked Brunson with a hard short left.

Reeling from the damage, Brunson knew he couldn’t take much more, and immediately hit a nice trip takedown to stop Cooper’s momentum. Brunson took full mount, postured up and began raining down hard punches. Referee Kevin Mulhall stepped in closer as each punch landed. Cooper did just enough defensively to survive until the end of the round.

Brunson didn’t waste much time getting the fight back to the mat in Round 2. In back mount, Brunson patiently looked for openings for punches while maintaining control. It was a dominant frame for Brunson who didn’t allow Cooper to escape from the bottom.

Looking to change the course of the fight, Cooper surprised Brunson with a takedown of his own early in the final round. Brunson did well to keep Cooper locked down, and eventually reversed position to take top control. Staying busy with short punches to the body and head, Brunson smothered Cooper until the final horn.

The fight was Brunson’s debut in the PFL after exiting the UFC following a loss in March to Dricus Du Plessis. Brunson had 21 fights in the UFC, a run that began in 2012.

