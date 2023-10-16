2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson first to clinch entry into championship race
As he did in his championship-winning season in 2021, Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 opener. With the win at Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, Larson clinched entry into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix on Nov. 4 and can spend the next two weeks game-planning for the finale.
1. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)
2. William Byron – 4,077 (+9)
3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4070 (+2)
4. Denny Hamlin – 4070 (+2)
_________________________________ Cut line
5. Christopher Bell – 4,068 (-2)
6. Tyler Reddick – 4,054 (-16)
7. Ryan Blaney – 4,053 (-17)
8. Chris Buescher – 4,047 (-23)
*-Clinched entry into Championship 4
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8
4EVER 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Kyle Larson
Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano