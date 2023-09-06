2023 FIBA World Cup: Canada beats Slovenia to reach semifinals as Doncic gets ejected

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Canada are off to the semis at the FIBA World Cup. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Canada's impressive run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup continued on Wednesday with a 100-89 win over Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Canada with 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while RJ Barrett added 24 points in the win.

Doncic paced Slovenia with 26 points before being ejected for his second technical foul with 6:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Canada's Dillon Brooks — who was also ejected in the contest — was impressive on the defensive side of the ball, limiting Doncic to an 8-for-20 shooting performance.

Following his second technical foul, Luka Dončić has been ejected from the game. 😬#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/Fpg05QOaMO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 6, 2023

The game was tied at halftime before the Canadians seized control with a strong third quarter, outscoring their opponent 30-21 in the frame.

The victory ensured Canada will play for a medal for the first time ever at the tournament. The Canadians already punched their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with Sunday's win over Spain.

Canada will play Serbia in the semifinals on Friday. Germany and the United States meet on the other side of the bracket.

Canada win means that Germany and Serbia have qualified for the Olympics.



Last four spots will be decided next summer; the 8 who are in are Germany, Serbia, U.S., Canada, France, Japan, South Sudan, and Australia. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 6, 2023

