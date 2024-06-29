2023/24: Arkadiusz Milik's goals

Arkadiusz Milik was instrumental in securing our 15th Coppa Italia victory with his 4 goals in the competition (a hat-trick in the quarterfinals at Allianz Stadium against Frosinone and a crucial goal in the semifinal against Lazio in Rome), which placed him at the top of the competition’s scoring charts.

In addition to his Coppa Italia goals, the Polish forward added another 4 goals (plus one assist) in Serie A last season, reaching a total of 8: a decisive goal in the 1-0 win against Lecce, an important goal in the 2-0 victory in the Turin derby against Torino, a goal in the 2-1 lead against Atalanta, and a stunning free-kick goal against Bologna that led to the Bianconeri's final comeback.