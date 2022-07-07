2022 NHL draft Tracker: Start time, draft order, latest NHL mock draft, news, trades, rumors, top prospects
Where is the 2022 NHL draft?
The 2022 NHL draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It is the 27th time the event has been hosted by Montreal, and the first since 2009. The NHL draft was hosted in Montreal from its inception in 1963 until 1984 before it was moved to a different city annually, beginning with Toronto in 1985. Montreal also held the draft in 1992, 1988 and 1986.
What time is the 2022 NHL draft?
The 2022 NHL draft will be held Thursday July 7 and Friday July 8. The first round will get underway Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will take place on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
What TV channel is the 2022 NHL draft on?
The first round of the NHL draft will be televised on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. Day 2 coverage of the NHL draft will be available on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN+ and NHL Network in the U.S.
What is the order of picks in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft?
The current order is:
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Los Angeles Kings
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
Who are the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft?
1. Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL): In the past, top prospects have been all about their offensive flair. Wright brings elite skating, leadership, and scoring skills to the table, but perhaps most notably, he is a two-way threat. His best NHL comparison is often Patrice Bergeron, who is a four-time Selke Trophy winner, Mark Messier Award and King Clancy Award winner, and Stanley Cup champion. Not a bad comparison for Wright, who is a future No. 1 NHL center.
2. Logan Cooley, C, U18 (USNTDP): The top scoring threat from the US National Team Development Program, Cooley enters the draft as a likely top-line center who plays an intelligent two-way game. He plays as well away from the puck as with it, driving play and generating offense for his linemates. In the offensive zone, Cooley uses pace changes to create space, allowing him to distribute the puck or step into open space for shot attempts.
3. Juraj Slafkovský, LW, TPS (Liiga): The Olympic MVP and standout for Slovakia at the men’s world championships, Slafkovský has size and scoring prowess. Benefiting from his frame and puck protection skills, Slafkovksy has unique upside. The expectation for immediate impact is reminiscent of Jesse Puljujarvi. He has played his way into a top-five spot, but how patient a team is willing to be with his development could determine his immediate and short-term impact at the NHL level.
4. Simon Nemec, D, HK Nitra (Slovakia): Whether it is Nemec, or the soon-to-be-mentioned David Jiricek, a European defender will be the top blueliner selected in this draft. Nemec's game is mature and balanced. Against his peers, and at the pro level, he has shown offensive upside, but it’s his consistency as a teenager playing against adults that has helped his star to rise. He had 26 points in 39 games in Slovakia’s top pro league, placing him eighth among defenders. When the playoffs rolled around, Nemec showed his season-long development, putting up 10 points in 13 games to top all blueliners.
5. David Jiricek, D, HC Plzen (Czechia): Some people see a little bit of Moritz Seider in the young Czechian defender. Mobile, assertive, and capable of generating offence from the back end, Jiricek could be the first defender selected. An injury earlier in the year cooled some scouts, but upon his return, he looked dominant beyond his years playing in Czechia’s top pro league.
