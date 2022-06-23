The NBA is already back! Did you miss it? The 2022 NBA draft is 8 p.m. ET Thursday, a week after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The win gave the Warriors their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, removing all doubt as to whether they deserve to be called a dynasty.

How was that dynasty built? The NBA draft, of course. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all joined the Warriors via the draft.

For every other team, the opportunity to build their own dynasty starts tonight. Who will the Orlando Magic select to lead their franchise to the promised land?

We're excited to find that out with you. Consider this live tracker your one-stop shop for all things related to the 2022 NBA draft. Below, we'll provide analysis and commentary on the event in real time.

Want to know how a player fits on their new roster, or who showed up to the draft with the best outfit? We've got you covered.

Will Houston trade up to take Paolo Banchero?

The Vegas line shifted drastically earlier this week in anticipation Paolo Banchero could go No. 1. With no clear-cut overall pick, there are a lot of rumors swirling around as to what the Orlando Magic will do when they're on the clock later Thursday.

Jabari Smith still makes the most sense for the Magic at No. 1, and if the Houston Rockets worry that Oklahoma City Thunder will take Banchero at No. 2, they'll need to make a move up.

The Rockets aren't showing their cards at all, but Banchero spoke highly of his time in Houston for his workout during his media availability and said he could see himself fitting in nicely alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

This could all be last-minute smoke by Orlando to try to entice Houston into a trade and sweeten the deal if they drop down to three. — Krysten Peek

Jabari Smith: 'I'll be surprised if I'm not taken No. 1'

NEW YORK — The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft belongs to the Orlando Magic. And at this point, it is no secret whom they plan to select Thursday night.

“I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1,” Jabari Smith Jr., the consensus top overall pick out of Auburn, told Yahoo Sports. “It’s just my competitive nature mixed with my unselfishness and my ability to just shoot the ball, defend multiple positions and care about winning. I don’t care about stats. I feel I can help any team right away. But I feel I’m the No. 1 pick.” — Chris Haynes

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl confident Jabari Smith will go No. 1 and 'make Orlando win'

NEW YORK — The day is finally here. If they keep the pick, all signs point to the Magic selecting Auburn's Jabari Smith with the No. 1 overall pick.

Smith, a 6-foot-11 forward, played one season at Auburn and head coach Bruce Pearl knows exactly the kind of player the Magic are getting if they take him with the first pick.

"What makes him No. 1? For his size, he’s the best jump shooter I’ve seen in college in over 20 years," Pearl told Yahoo Sports. "He’s about as ready, as far as a one-and-done, than I’ve ever seen and he is going to make Orlando win." — Krysten Peek

Tari Eason, who could be the Scottie Barnes of this class, can 'definitely see the comparisons in our games'

NEW YORK — This time last year, Tari Eason was in the middle of making a decision that would change the trajectory of his career. After a disappointing freshman season at Cincinnati, where he averaged only 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 18 minutes, Eason decided to enter the transfer portal and eventually landed at LSU.

At the time, Will Wade had sent only three players to the NBA draft (most notably Cam Thomas to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 27 in 2021), but Eason liked the freedom the offense provided and the idea of playing in a new conference.

"There was a learning curve and it was a new team, new season, new league and I was just adjusting to everything," Eason told Yahoo Sports. "Through that, I just got more comfortable in the game and that's when things just started to open up." — Krysten Peek

Jalen Williams getting lottery buzz

The 6-foot-7 junior out of Santa Clara shot up draft boards after his strong showing at the NBA draft combine and solidified himself as a first-round pick. After working out for a handful of teams, Williams' stock has continued to rise heading into the draft and there are late rumblings that Williams could sneak into the lottery, anywhere from No. 8 (New Orleans Pelicans) to No. 19 (Minnesota Timberwolves).

"This process has just been a blessing," Williams told Yahoo Sports. "I'm from a smaller school, but basketball is basketball and I feel like I can compete at the highest level, and I'm just ready to get to work for whatever team picks me." — Krysten Peek

Projected No. 1 pick Jabari Smith stress-free 24 hours before the draft

Yahoo Sports caught up with Smith in the host hotel of the draft and Smith was visibly calm and relaxed 24 hours heading into the draft.

"I feel great and I'm ready for tomorrow," Smith told Yahoo Sports. "I might not sleep tonight, but that's just because I'm excited for tomorrow." — Krysten Peek

Report: Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for first-round pick

The Detroit Pistons traded 28-year-old wing Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a top-four protected 2025 first-round draft pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the deal, Portland and Detroit will reportedly swap the Nos. 36 and 46 picks in the second round of Thursday's NBA draft. The Blazers will return the Pistons' 2025 second-round pick to Detroit. Portland also dealt the Pistons the more favorable of its own second-round pick and the New Orleans Pelicans' in 2026.

Grant averaged 19.2 points (on 43/36/84 shooting splits), 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.9 minutes over 47 games for the Pistons last season. He was an integral role player for the Denver Nuggets during their run to the 2020 Eastern Conference finals before seeking more playmaking responsibility in free agency. The Pistons gave him a three-year, $60 million contract and higher usage in 2020, and he emerged as a fringe All-Star candidate. With him as a primary option, though, Detroit won 43 games over the past two seasons.

Grant is another wing in a long line of options the Blazers have tried to fit around six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and he might be the best of a bunch that has included Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Gary Trent Jr., Trevor Ariza, Rodney Hood, Mo Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, among others.

— Ben Rohrbach

Las Vegas turning a corner on Paolo Banchero odds to go No. 1

In the past 24 hours, Banchero’s odds to be drafted No. 1 overall on BetMGM have shifted from +900 to +200 (Chet Holmgren is now +225). That's enough of a swing to believe the Orlando Magic are considering Banchero with the No. 1 pick (many say it's a two-way race between Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren).

Banchero is the most-ready physically out of the top three players with his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame. When Holmgren and Banchero went head-to-head last November, Banchero looked to be the better player as he posted 21 points, five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes. A scout or executive from every NBA team was in the building watching Banchero excel in transition as the primary ball-handler and going toe-to-toe defensively with Holmgren.

This swing in Vegas could be an indication that Banchero had an excellent workout in Orlando, with Holmgren playing coy and not saying who he worked out for or how those workouts went.

When is the 2022 NBA draft?

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 23.

What is the start time of the 2022 NBA draft?

The NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2022 NBA draft on?

The NBA draft’s first round will be televised on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be on ESPN.

Where is the 2022 NBA draft?

The NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the league’s Brooklyn Nets play. This is the ninth straight year the draft will be held at Barclays Center.

Who has the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft?

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after winning the draft lottery in May. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings round out the top four based on the lottery.

What is the full order of picks in the 2022 NBA draft?

The current order is:

First Round

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Denver (from Oklahoma City via Phoenix )

Second Round

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. L.A. Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

Which top prospects will attend the 2022 NBA draft?

This is the current list of invitees to the green room at Barclays Center for the NBA draft, listed in alphabetical order.

Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas

Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Malaki Branham, F, Ohio State

Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite

Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Ousmane Dieng, F, NZ Breakers

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Mark Williams, C, Duke

How does the NBA draft work?

The NBA draft lottery was held in May to determine the order of the top 14 picks in this year’s draft. The Orlando Magic earned the right to select the No. 1 overall pick. Once the Ping Pong balls determine the top-four order, the Nos. 5-30 picks are determined by regular season finish.

How many rounds are in the NBA draft?

There are two rounds in the NBA draft, and both will be held on June 23.

How many picks are in the NBA draft?

In 2022, there will be 58 selections in the NBA draft instead of the customary 60 (30 in each round). The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks each lost a second-round pick due to violating league rules.