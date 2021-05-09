2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks
Is waiting for quarterback still a viable fantasy draft strategy in 2021?
Sure, there's a plethora of top running backs and wide receivers — not to mention a pair of elite tight ends — to start your fantasy team off with in the early rounds, but when does it become prudent to draft a QB?
Considering the god-like powers of Patrick Mahomes and the cheat-code, dual-threat signal callers who come after him, it seems like 2021 could be a year where, if you don't snap one of those top guys early, you might be left wanting later on.
Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, a returning Dak Prescott, talented youngsters Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert — all represent quarterbacks who can score through the air and on the ground, all who come after Patrick Mahomes. With that said, the rushing floors and ceilings suffer a drop-off after that list.
Will you be prioritizing quarterback early in 2021, or are you down to wait considering the depth at the position?
Whatever choice you decide to make, our analysts' quarterback rankings can help your strategy when you're on the clock. Check 'em out below, and don't forget to join or sign up for a fantasy football league now!
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros