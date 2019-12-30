2020 NHL All-Star Game rosters announced

The NHL have announced the rosters for the upcoming 2020 All-Star Game. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The National Hockey League announced the full rosters for the upcoming 2020 All-Star Game held in St. Louis, Missouri, from Jan. 24-25.

2020 #NHL All Star Rosters Announced pic.twitter.com/W6oqVeMEJn — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) December 30, 2019

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will feature a three-game tournament between the division teams, played in a 3-on-3 format. The tournament will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, while the All-Star Skills competition will take place on Friday night.

Returning names that are starting to become regulars for this mid-season weekend include Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, while veterans such as Shea Weber and Eric Staal take their place yet again.

The NHL will have the “Last Men In” voting once again this year, for fans to vote in the final player for each division’s team.

Voting for the Last Men In opens Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:59 p.m. ET.



Below are the players available, by division and NHL team, for the Last Men In: pic.twitter.com/E1Ftz13CAa — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 30, 2019

It is our duty to vote in Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau to defend his Puck Control Play skills title, as well as Cale Makar as one of the league’s best defencemen when the voting begins on January 1.

The final complete rosters will be announced once voting is closed.

