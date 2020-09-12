2020 is at it again: fire at the Florida Gators home field

Langston Wertz Jr.

Well, 2020 has another casualty.

There was a fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., home of the Florida Gators Saturday.

Several Twitter videos showed billowing black smoke emerging from the stadium.

According to local television reports, there was a dumpster fire on the third level. No one was injured and the fire was contained.