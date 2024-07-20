£200k a week star is for sale according to Chelsea insider – but can change his future in preseason

The fact that Ben Chilwell is up for sale isn’t actually new news – it’s been reported a few times. But Simon Johnson’s extended piece on the full back today makes it clear that the club’s stance is very much that he’s up for grabs is anyone is willing to take him and his big contract on:

“Even though he has three years left on his contract, Chilwell is a player Chelsea could consider selling if the price is right. He is one of the biggest earners at the club — a reality that comes under greater scrutiny the more time he spends on the treatment table.”

The attempts to trim the wage bill look to have reached Chilwell’s doorstep, although it feels unlikely suitable bids will come in this summer given his injury record over the last couple of seasons. This preseason provides a brilliant opportunity for him to impress the new manager and to show that can be worth the £200,000 a week he’s reportedly being paid.

Squad planners playing with fire

For all that Chilwell’s star has waned in the last couple of years through injury, he shouldn’t be written off yet. People in football have such short memories, they forget how important and effective he was for along time. Yes Marc Cucurella is in top form, but a year ago fans were desperate for him to be the one sold off.

We’re also pumping the brakes on Renato Veiga – he looks a decent player and a good fit for Enzo Maresca’s system, but assuming he’s going to be better than the experienced an effective Chilwell right away is a leap.

Would you really be content with Cucurella and Veiga as your only two left back options next season? We’re not sure we would be.