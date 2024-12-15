2009 Heisman voting: How Travis Hunter's win compares to closest win in award's history

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter became immortalized in bronze on Saturday, winning the Heisman Trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

With that, Hunter became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Alabama's DeVonta Smith in 2020, the first defensive back and two-way player to win since Michigan's Charles Woodson in 1997 and the first Colorado player to win since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

Hunter's triumphant moment also saw him win the closest Heisman Trophy race in 15 years, as he edged Jeanty by a final points total of 2,231-2,017 — a difference of just 214 points. To find a closer finish, you'd have to go back to that 2009 race, when Alabama running back Mark Ingram II won college football's most illustrious individual award in the closest finish in the award's history.

In the aftermath of Hunter winning the Heisman, here's how his voting compares to Ingram's in 2009:

2009 Heisman winner

Ingram won the award in 2009, a year in which Alabama won its first of six national championships under Nick Saban.

The victory saw him become the first Crimson Tide player to win the award, as he rushed for 1,658 yards on 271 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) on top of 17 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 334 yards (10.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

2009 Heisman finalists

Ingram was one of four finalists to make the trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He was also joined by Stanford running back Toby Gerhart; Texas quarterback Colt McCoy; and Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Three of the four Heisman finalists had more than 1,000 total points, with Ingram having a closer margin of victory over McCoy in third place than Hunter did over Jeanty. Only 159 points separated the first- and third-place finishers in 2009, compared to 214 points separating Hunter and Jeanty in 2024.

2009 Heisman voting

Here's a full breakdown of the 2009 Heisman voting, which saw Ingram win the award despite having 213 fewer rushing yards and 11 fewer rushing touchdowns than Gerhart. He beat out the Cardinal running back by just 28 total points — the closest margin of victory in the award's history.

Voting results only include four Heisman Trophy finalists

1. Alabama RB Mark Ingram II

Total points: 1,304

First-place votes: 227

Second-place votes: 236

Third-place votes: 151

2. Stanford RB Toby Gerhart

Total points: 1,276

First-place votes: 222

Second-place votes: 225

Third-place votes: 160

3. Texas QB Colt McCoy

Total points: 1,145

First-place votes: 203

Second-place votes: 188

Third-place votes: 160

4. Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh

Total points: 815

First-place votes: 161

Second-place votes: 105

Third-place votes: 122

Smallest margins of victory in Heisman Trophy voting

Hunter's victory over Jeanty on Saturday was downright comfortable compared to some of the closest wins in Heisman Trophy history:

2009: Mark Ingram (28 points over Toby Gerhart) 1985: Bo Jackson (45 points over Chuck Long) 1961: Ernie Davis (53 points over Bob Ferguson) 1953: John Lattner (56 points over Paul Giel) 2001: Eric Crouch (62 points over Rex Grossman)

