Up to 2,000 descend on India v Pakistan fan park

Satti Hayre (left), with Preeti Hayre, said games between the sides were "always more than a match" [BBC]

Up to 2,000 people have been watching the Men's T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on a large screen at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the cricket ground was among a handful of venues around the world to show the match, with the piazza outside turned into a family festival to mark the game in New York.

Comedian and cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz took to the stage in Birmingham, at the only venue in the country to be chosen.

Cricket skill challenges and cultural performances from the Indian and Pakistan communities were also planned.

Asked what brought her to Edgbaston, India supporter Satti Hayre, from Birmingham, said it was "just the vibe, really".

The Harborne resident, who came with friends and family, explained: "I mean you know what it's like when India play Pakistan. It's always more than a match.

"So yeah, [it's] just lots of people having fun... Previous matches when they've come head-to-head, we don't really miss any of them.

"But, it's brilliant obviously just to watch it on the big screen in the fan park itself, which to be fair we haven't actually done before."

Up to 2,000 gathered at Edgbaston, to watch the match and enjoy the family festival outside the stadium [BBC]

Andnan, a Pakistan fan, travelled from Surrey with his family for the occasion.

Asked why matches between Pakistan and India were special, he said: "I think political reasons, as well as the history that we had with the country.

"But yeah I mean I think both countries feel passionately about cricket."

Despite the rain, another woman backing India said "whatever the weather, we're still having fun".

She added: "The atmosphere's really good, loads of people here, there's food there, [it] tastes so good. We've had samosas, they're lovely."

People braved the rain to watch the match on the screen [BBC]

Mr Nawaz said India and Pakistan had "two of the most passionate fanbases in the world".

"Of course recently India's had the better of the rivalry. Overall, Pakistan's had the better of the rivalry," the BBC Test Match Special commentator continued.

"The world is watching. Fans parks [are] all over the world, we've got one here in Birmingham - the only one in Europe.

"In England, we're used to braving the rain. As long as the rain stays away in New York, we'll be happy."

The fan park was the only one to show the game in the UK [BBC]

Follow BBC Birmingham on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Re