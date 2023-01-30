18 cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Affordable gifts for everyone you love

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Affordable gifts for everyone you love

When it comes to Valentine's Day gift giving it truly is the thought that counts. You don't have to spend a week's paycheck on roses and champagne to show someone you love that you care. Whether you're buying a gift for him, her or kids of all ages there are plenty of affordable offerings out there.

We've compiled a collection of gifts that run less than $50, with many offerings running even less than that. Each of these paired with a charming card, a smile and a heartfelt hug will hit harder than any expensive gift any day. Here are our picks for the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50.

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for her

1. Crownful mini fridge

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Crownful mini fridge
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Crownful mini fridge

While this mini fridge is perfect for parking on a nightstand for late-night snacking, it has a secondary function. Plenty of modern-day beauty products must be kept cold, and storing them in a fridge that can be placed in a bedroom or bathroom keeps them in reach for daily regimens.

$48 at Amazon

2. Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet

A piece of heart-shaped jewelry looks great all year round and the Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet is a striking and affordable number. The chain is made from sterling silver with one of 12 different zirconia birthstones. It's also adjustable to fit just about any wrist.

$35 at Amazon

3. Baimei Jade roller and face roller

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Baimei Jade roller and face roller
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Baimei Jade roller and face roller

Massaging your face with a jade roller daily is a time-honored way to relieve tension, reduce puffiness, and helps your skin look fresh. It's even better straight out of the fridge—the same one where you store your beauty products.

$17 at Amazon

4. Aerie Snow Angel lace padded bralette

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Aerie Snow Angel lace padded bralette
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Aerie Snow Angel lace padded bralette

This bralette smacks of the season with an uber-saturated red that practically screams "Valentine's Day." The attractive golden cuffs on the straps give it a luxurious edge and snow angel lace make it as comfortable as can be. Aside from being eye-catching, it offers serious support and lift.

$16 at Aerie

5. Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

If you're looking for an adorable Valentine's Day-themed gift for a girl who loves her kitchen gadgets, then Dash's heart-shaped waffle maker is the gift for her. We tested the regular version of the mini waffle machine, and unless you're looking for a bigger waffle maker, we recommend it. The impressive output of this machine is astounding.

$10 at Amazon

6. SOI handbag light

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: SOI handbag light
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: SOI handbag light

The SOI handbag light is an accessory made to shed light on every messy purse or backpack to find everything quickly and easily. It activates via a sensor and can even double as a bedside nightlight. There's a chance it fits in the palm of your hand and can run for nine months to a year on a single battery.

$29 at Amazon

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for him

7. Eagles Nest Outfitters lightweight camping hammock

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Eagles Nest Outfitters lightweight camping hammock
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Eagles Nest Outfitters lightweight camping hammock

Nothing refreshes the body—and in fact, the soul—quite like a good nap. This hammock collapses into a small and portable bag to store or travel with. While it's made for camping it's also great for domestic use in any breezy backyard. It's even available in nine colors.

$49 at Amazon

8. Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge drink coasters

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge drink coasters
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge drink coasters

Retro gaming is having a bit of a moment and among many gamers the orginal NES still reigns supreme. These coasters recreate eight different classics including Excitebike, Donkey Kong, and of course Super Mario Bros. A must-have for any game room or home theater.

$11 at Amazon

9. Mirakel Shiatsu back massager

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Mirakel Shiatsu back massager
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Mirakel Shiatsu back massager

A good deep-tissue massage is perfect for relieving tension after a long day. This Shiatsu massager wraps around your neck or waist to provide instant relief. It even packs optional infrared heating for maximum comfort.

$44 at Amazon

10. Man Crates Jerky Heart Box

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Man Crates Jerky Heart Box
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Man Crates Jerky Heart Box

If he loves beef jerky then he'll love you for gifting him this savory, mouthwatering Jerky Heart. The red heart-shaped box is filled with a sampling of unique jerky flavors like Whiskey Maple, Honey Bourbon and to really spice things up, Ghost Pepper.

$50 at Amazon

11. Carhartt beanie

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Carhartt beanie
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Carhartt beanie

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. This stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cozy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

$20 at Amazon

12. Yeti Rambler Mug

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler Mug
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler Mug

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to drop that much cash on his Valentine's gift. Instead, you can get him the brand he loves at an affordable price with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it's made to keep coffee steaming hot (or water ice cold) for hours.

$25 at Amazon

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for kids

13. 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2

A simple $20 accessory unlocks endless possibilities when it comes to game controllers. Plug this USB adapter into a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Windows or Mac PC and you'll be able to pair your device with almost any Bluetooth-enabled controller under the sun.

$20 at Amazon

14. Lui Sui Strawberry Milk Box cross-body purse

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Lui Sui Strawberry Milk Box cross-body purse
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Lui Sui Strawberry Milk Box cross-body purse

Is there a more kawaii purse out there? Aside from being too adorable for words, this purse is large enough to contain a phone, wallet, and a few other daily necessities. This strawberry milk offering is great, but the purse is also available in chocolate milk, banana milk and orange juice styles.

$20 at Amazon

15. Snactiv snacking tool

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Snactiv snacking tool
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Snactiv snacking tool

For teens, staining your digits with Cheeto dust is less a grimy activity and more a rite of passage. Fun as it is to indulge in this bacchanalian activity, snack dust really stains up clothing and pricey electronics. Snactiv is an inspired way to keep the grime away even during intense gaming or streaming sessions and don't require any special training to use.

$15 at Amazon

16. Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion

The Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion slides into your Valentine's lap, where they can prop up a 16-button gamepad, a laptop or even a tablet. Using it promotes better posture, enhances comfort and may even improve their response times in games. It's one of those "how did I ever live without this before?" gifts for anyone who games regularly.

$40 at Amazon

17. Valentine's Day Squishmallow

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Valentine's Day Squishmallow
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Valentine's Day Squishmallow

There are few plush toys out there half as soft as Squishmallows are. To celebrate the holiday there are 14 different offerings made just for Valentine's Day. We like this chocolate-dipped strawberry but the boba-drinking cat is also incredibly adorable.

$21 at Amazon

18. Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Variety Tackle Box

Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Variety Tackle Box
Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Variety Tackle Box

One of the most universal gift offerings out there is a big mess of candy. Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Variety Tackle Box curates a handful of different sweet, sour and sugar-coated chocolates to please any and all tastes.

$30 at Dylan's Candy Bar

