17 Wholesome Posts From This Week That Will Make All The Suffering Of Life A Distant Memory
Fear not, for the most wholesome posts of the week have arrived! Take a little break from whatever ails you and enjoy this week's round of soothing content:
1.
watching tv together pic.twitter.com/RN9QAMCCNj
— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 21, 2024
2.
if you were a firefly i would gently hold you in my hands and admire your glow
— clare (@sadderlizards) March 26, 2024
3.
— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) March 26, 2024
4.
just thought about driving around aimlessly and stopping at 7/11 on a hot summer day and was moved to tears
— jules (@h0mmelette) March 27, 2024
5.
This is what all of Twitter should be like pic.twitter.com/kdKWAR1oqi
— VOIDFILL🕳️ (@SOPROSOCIAL) March 21, 2024
6.
I really bought them as a couple tbh pic.twitter.com/LwWE2Xa6gr
— Shannon (@shannonpurser) March 27, 2024
New Line/ Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @shannonpurser
7.
it’s with a very heavy heart that I must inform you that cleaning your place even though you really don’t want to is actually so worth it and will make you feel so much better
— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 23, 2024
8.
— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 27, 2024
9.
— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) March 26, 2024
10.
People will see this and be like hell yeah pic.twitter.com/j8wVgtc2Ue
— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) March 21, 2024
11.
ducks are so right about swimming in a little pond. just float bro. that’s the hangout mindset
— beer person (@CantEverDie) March 28, 2024
12.
There they go pic.twitter.com/DeTtXEdXVz
— pea (@postingtime) March 28, 2024
13.
I hope cows notice me when I drive past them too
— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 20, 2024
14.
can I come over and follow you around like pic.twitter.com/mOSqQVncUV
— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) March 28, 2024
15.
parked cars pic.twitter.com/pHMNXBKj9G
— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 28, 2024
16.
if i were a bird i might spend a little bit of my day sitting on a tree branch above a road observing cars going past. likemaybe on my lunch hour or something
— lil stinker 🍄🟫 (@superlameballs) March 28, 2024
17.
tiny pic.twitter.com/5qG4HUbKdX
— /ᐠ - ˕ -マ (@lovesickdoe) March 28, 2024
You can check out last week's wholesome posts here!
