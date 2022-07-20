These 157 House Republicans Voted Against Protections For Same-Sex Marriage

The House on Tuesday passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage in federal law amid fears that it may be in danger following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The vote was 267 to 157, with every Democrat voting in favor. Only 47 of the 211 House GOP members supported the bill.

Several House GOP leaders voted against the measure, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). McCarthy said he voted against it because “it was a political game by Democrats.”

Democrats cited threats to same-sex marriage as suggested by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who urged justices to reexamine the issue in light of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s protection of abortion rights. Several GOP senators have also called the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage “wrongly” decided.

Same-sex marriage is broadly popular with the American people. Last month, Gallup found that a record high of 71% of Americans support it, including a majority of Republicans.

Here are the names of every Republican representative who opposed federal protections for gay marriage:

Robert Aderholt (Ala.)

Rick Allen (Ga.)

Mark Amodei (Nev.)

Jodey Arrington (Texas)

Jim Baird (Ind.)

Troy Balderson (Ohio)

Jim Banks (Ind.)

Andy Barr (Ky.)

Jack Bergman (Mich.)

Stephanie Bice (Okla.)

Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Gus Bilirakis (Fla.)

Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

Mike Bost (Ill.)

Kevin Brady (Texas)

Mo Brooks (Ala.)

Vern Buchanan (Fla.)

Ken Buck (Colo.)

Larry Bucshon (Ind.)

Ted Budd (N.C.)

Michael Burgess (Texas)

Jerry Carl (Ala.)

Buddy Carter (Ga.)

John Carter (Texas)

Madison Cawthorn (N.C.)

Steve Chabot (Ohio)

Ben Cline (Va.)

Michael Cloud (Texas)

Andrew Clyde (Texas)

Tom Cole (Okla.)

James Comer (Ky.)

Connie Conway (Calif.)

Rick Crawford (Ark.)

Dan Crenshaw (Texas)

Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.)

Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Jeff Duncan (S.C.)

Neal Dunn (Fla.)

Jake Ellzey (Texas)

Ron Estes (Kan.)

Pat Fallon (Texas)

Randy Feenstra (Iowa)

Drew Ferguson (Ga.)

Michelle Fischbach (Minn.)

Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.)

Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.)

Ann Flood (Pa.)

Mayra Flores (Texas)

Virginia Foxx (N.C.)

Scott Franklin (Wis.)

Russ Fulcher (Idaho)

Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Mike Gallagher (Wis.)

Bob Gibbs (Ohio)

Louie Gohmert (Texas)

Bob Good (Va.)

Lance Gooden (Texas)

Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Kay Granger (Texas)

Garrett Graves (La.)

Sam Graves (Mo.)

Mark Green (Tenn.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Morgan Griffith (Va.)

Glenn Grothman (Wis.)

Michael Guest (Miss.)

Brett Guthrie (Ky.)

Andy Harris (Md.)

Diana Harshbarger (Tenn.)

Kevin Hern (Okla.)

Yvette Herrell (N.M.)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.)

Jody Hice (Ga.)

Clay Higgins (La.)

French Hill (Ark.)

Richard Hudson (N.C.)

Bill Huizenga (Mich.)

Ronny Jackson (Texas)

Mike Johnson (La.)

Bill Johnson (Ohio)

Dusty Johnson (S.D.)

Jim Jordan (Ohio)

John Joyce (Pa.)

Fred Keller (Pa.)

Trent Kelly (Miss.)

Mike Kelly (Pa.)

Young Kim (Calif.)

David Kustoff (Tenn.)

Darin LaHood (Ill.)

Doug LaMalfa (Calif.)

Doug Lamborn (Colo.)

Bob Latta (Ohio)

Jake LaTurner (Kan.)

Debbie Lesko (Ariz.)

Julia Letlow (La.)

Billy Long (Mo.)

Barry Loudermilk (Ga.)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (Mo.)

Tracey Mann (Kan.)

Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Kevin McCarthy (Calif.)

Mike McCaul (Texas)

Lisa McClain (Mich.)

Tom McClintock (Calif.)

Patrick McHenry (N.C.)

Mary Miller (Ill.)

John Moolenaar (N.C.)

Alex Mooney (W.Va.)

Barry Moore (Ala.)

Markwayne Mullin (Okla.)

Greg Murphy (N.C.)

Troy Nehls (Texas.)

Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Steven Palazzo (Miss.)

Greg Palmer (Ala.)

Greg Pence (Ind.)

August Pfluger (Texas)

Bill Posey (Fla.)

Guy Reschenthaler (Pa.)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.)

Mike Rogers (Ala.)

Harold Rogers (Ky.)

John Rose (Tenn.)

Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

David Rouzer (N.C.)

Chip Roy (Texas)

John Rutherford (Fla.)

Steve Scalise (La.)

David Schweikert (Ariz.)

Austin Scott (Ga.)

Pete Sessions (Texas)

Jason Smith (Mo.)

Adrian Smith (Neb.)

Chris Smith (N.J.)

Lloyd Smucker (Pa.)

Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Pete Stauber (Minn.)

Michelle Steel (Calif.)

Greg Steube (Fla.)

Van Taylor (Texas)

Claudia Tenney (N.Y.)

Glenn Thompson (Pa.)

Thomas Tiffany (Wis.)

William Timmons (S.C.)

Beth Van Duyne (Texas)

Tim Walberg (Mich.)

Jackie Walorski (Ind.)

Randy Weber (Texas)

Daniel Webster (Fla.)

Brad Wenstrup (Ohio)

Bruce Westerman (Ark.)

Roger Williams (Texas)

Joe Wilson (S.C.)

Robert Wittman (Va.)

Steve Womack (Ark.)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.