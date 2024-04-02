15 Egg Salad Dishes From Around The World

international egg salad dishes - Static Media / Getty / Shutterstock

It's easy to think of egg salad as a classic all-American dish, especially when it's frequently served at delis, school cafeterias, and cafes. But as it turns out, egg salad is enjoyed all over the world, and for good reason — eggs are versatile, easy to prepare, and delicious. They're also packed with protein and healthy fats, making them one of the most filling foods you can eat.

As far as egg salads go, they can be customized in myriad ways, as proven by these versions from around the world. For many varieties, the egg salad features traditional ingredients from that region, such as Japanese mayonnaise, Swedish anchovies, or sumac, a Middle Eastern spice. In other recipes, the dish calls for creamy condiments other than mayonnaise, such as crème fraîche, sour cream, or even cream cheese. It just goes to show that there are endless possibilities when it comes to egg salad.

Regardless of which recipe you choose to prepare, make sure to avoid the many ways of ruining egg salad. It's important to first master the art of hard-boiling eggs. Of course, the most popular method is to boil them in water, but you can also cook them in a steamer, an oven, or even an Instant Pot. Once you've decided on preferred ways to cook a hard-boiled egg, you'll be able to ensure the eggs will hold up in salad and provide the right flavor profile and texture.

Read more: 23 Types Of Potatoes And When To Use Them

Egg Chaat (India)

egg chaat on plate - foodtravelhustle / Instagram

In India, "chaat" refers to savory snacks served as street foods or appetizers. There are many types of dishes that fall within this category, and you can be sure there's an egg salad version. Known as egg chaat, the snack typically calls for hard-boiled eggs, cilantro, chutney, chaat masala, and vegetables like diced potato and onion. The hard-boiled eggs are often sliced instead of diced, giving them a different form than the egg salads typical in the U.S. This also means the egg salad is enjoyed with utensils, though it would probably be amazing on toast as well.

Story continues

If you're unfamiliar with chaat masala, it's an Indian spice mix that's used on traditional dishes. There are many possible spices that can go in the mix, but the main ones include black salt and amchur, a type of dried mango powder with an intense (but delicious) fruity flavor. Other spices in chaat masala might include cumin, ginger, fennel, coriander, thyme, and dried mint. As you can imagine, chaat masala boasts a bright medley of flavors, as it's salty, spicy, and sour all at once.

Pasta Jajeczna (Poland)

Polish egg salad on bread - kuchniawmoimdomu / Instagram

Pasta jajeczna is a classic egg salad recipe in Poland. The term translates to egg paste in the Polish language, and in general, it calls for five basic ingredients: hard-boiled eggs, chives, salt, pepper, and mayonnaise — but frequently, the mayo is swapped out for cream cheese. As you can imagine, the cream cheese version is extra rich and creamy, so you can use equal parts cream cheese and mayonnaise to make it less indulgent. Either way, you can be sure the addition of cream cheese will make for a decadent Polish egg salad, which is often served with bread.

If you don't eat dairy-based cream cheese, you're in luck, because you can easily make this egg salad recipe dairy-free. Simply use a plant-based cream cheese made of cashews or tofu, depending on what you can find. Both options will add even more protein to the dish, paving the way for a filling pasta jajeczna. And if you don't have chives on hand? Simply leave them out or substitute them with sliced scallions for a similar flavor profile.

Tamago Sando (Japan)

Japanese egg sandwich on plate - justonecookbook / Instagram

When egg salad is made with Japanese mayonnaise and milk bread, the result is a savory dish called tamago sando. The egg salad recipe is simple and straightforward: eggs are boiled, peeled, and chopped, then mixed with Japanese mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. The mixture is then layered between two layers of fluffy bread called shokupan.

At first glance, this might seem like a typical egg salad sandwich in the U.S., but the Japanese mayonnaise and bread are what makes this dish extra special. For starters, Japanese mayo (also known as Kewpie mayo) is richer than American mayonnaise, as it only uses egg yolks; American mayonnaise is made with both egg yolks and whites. Plus, Japanese mayonnaise is sweeter because it's made with a blend of rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, and cider vinegar, while the American kind calls only for white vinegar.

The magic also lies within shokupan, also known as Japanese milk bread or Hokkaido milk bread. It's delightfully fluffy, pillowy, and slightly sweet. With that in mind, try not to add too much mayonnaise when making egg salad for tamago sando, as the extra moisture might make the soft bread soggy.

Yam Khai Dao (Thailand)

yam khai dao on plate - karinlei / Instagram

As it turns out, egg salad isn't limited to hard-boiled eggs, as proven by this flavorful dish from Thailand. It's known as yam khai dao (sometimes called yum kai dao), and it uses eggs that are fried instead of boiled. More specifically, the eggs are cooked until the edges are crispy and golden and the yolks are set, making it easier to chop them up. The fried eggs are then chopped and tossed with a medley of salty and spicy ingredients, such as Thai chilies, fish sauce, lime juice, and palm sugar. The result is a satisfying dish that's equally salty, spicy, sour, and sweet.

In Thailand, yam khai dao is more of a fast-food meal, as it's so quick and easy to prepare. It's also eaten as a side dish with eats like rice, noodles, and curry for breakfast or lunch — but with such a tasty flavor profile, there's a good chance you'll want to eat it for snacks or dinners, too.

Tojáskrém (Hungary)

bowl of tojáskrém - Receptneked / Facebook

For another rich take on egg salad, try tojáskrém, a traditional dish in Hungary. While versions of this dish include mayonnaise, it can also be made with sour cream, plain yogurt, or butter, along with sliced green onions, salt, black pepper, and, of course, hard-boiled eggs. As you can imagine, the combination of creamy elements like sour cream and butter makes for a luxurious egg salad, though you can always leave out the latter ingredient if it feels too decadent for you. Another option is to use equal parts sour cream and mayonnaise, which will taste just as delicious.

Some versions of egg salad also call for Hungarian paprika powder, a spice known for its complex earthy-sweet taste. Genuine Hungarian paprika is occasionally sold at standard grocery stores, though you're also welcome to use regular paprika if that's all you can find. Alternatively, if you love smoky notes, try adding smoked paprika instead. It will add a depth of flavor that pairs well with the creaminess of egg salad.

Olivier Salad (Russia)

Olivier salad in bowl - ivaninakuhinja / Instagram

Olivier salad — named after a 19th-century French chef based in Moscow, and also known as ruska salata — is an egg salad served in varied Slavic regions. Compared to egg salads in the U.S., ruska salata is unique in that it calls for a generous medley of vegetables. This can include green peas, diced carrots, fresh cucumbers, dill pickles, and boiled potatoes, though the recipe can differ by region.

This salad might also include hearty meats, such as chopped ham, sausage, chicken, or even fish, though you're welcome to leave meat out to make it vegetarian-friendly. Other flavoring ingredients in the dish can include salt, pepper, and fresh parsley.

Since Olivier salad is so chunky, it's eaten with utensils, much like potato salad. But if you'd like to serve it with bread or crackers, you can always chop the carrots, pickles, and potatoes into smaller pieces to make it more spreadable.

Salade Côte Cap-Vert (Senegal)

egg salad on lettuce - tas_tahseen / Instagram

Salade côte Cap-Vert is a chopped egg salad from Senegal. A typical recipe will call for finely diced hard-boiled eggs served on top of leafy greens, such as lettuce or spinach (or even a mix of both). The entire dish is then drizzled with a dressing that can include tarragon vinegar, garlic, salt, ground pepper, and honey.

If you're unfamiliar with tarragon, it's a tasty herb with a bold and peppery flavor, almost like licorice. In the U.S., it's slightly less popular than herbs like oregano, rosemary, or thyme — but tarragon can be the single ingredient addition for better egg salad, as proven by this salade côte Cap-Vert. Enjoy the dish with a fork or, if you love lettuce wraps, be sure to use large leaves and scoop the hard-boiled eggs on top. Something tells us this recipe would be great chopped and used as a filling for sandwich wraps, too.

Filipino Egg Salad (Philippines)

egg salad sandwich - Lauripatterson/Getty Images

For a Filipino spin on your next egg salad, add white sugar, sweet pickle relish, and dry mustard powder. The sugar will amplify the acidity and tanginess of the relish and mustard, creating a party for your taste buds. If you don't have dry mustard powder, you can also use regular mustard or horseradish, which will provide a similar pungent taste.

It's worth noting that Filipino egg salads tend to have a high mayonnaise-to-egg ratio, as proven by the extra-creamy appearance of this salad. If you want to enjoy it on a sandwich, consider layering it with lettuce to avoid soggy bread.

This isn't the only egg salad in the Philippines, though. There's also a salted eggs and tomato salad — called itlog na maalat at kamatis — made of hard-boiled duck eggs, fish sauce, and diced tomatoes. The three-ingredient recipe is served as a side dish instead of being eaten as a sandwich filling.

Egg Salad With Watercress (Great Britain)

egg salad tea sandwich - Happy_food_photo/Shutterstock

In Great Britain, egg salad is often served in tea sandwiches — i.e., mini sandwiches that are served at teatime and eaten in two or three bites. The classic version is layered with watercress, which adds a peppery flavor similar to mustard greens. If you're unfamiliar with watercress, it's a leafy green vegetable that's related to cabbage. It also has a delightful crunchy texture, offering a satisfying contrast to the creamy egg salad.

To make the best egg salad tea sandwich with watercress, be sure to use a serrated knife on firm bread to remove the crusts. If the bread is too soft, the sandwiches will fall apart, especially when you add the egg salad. You're also not limited to white bread; pumpernickel or rye bread are great options because they're sturdy and hearty, so they'll hold up well to egg salad. Once you've constructed the sandwiches, serve them with your favorite tea.

Ensalada De Huevo (Spain)

egg salad in bowl - Handmadepictures/Getty Images

Known as ensalada de huevo in Spain and other Spanish-speaking nations, this egg salad gets a tasty spin from the addition of aceite de ajo y perejil — a traditional sauce made of olive oil, garlic, and parsley that is used in many dishes, including this one. To make it, all you need to do is blitz fresh garlic cloves and parsley leaves in a food processor, slowly adding olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. The result is a bright and flavorful green sauce that can be used to flavor your next egg salad.

In addition to the aceite de ajo y perejil, other ingredients in ensalada de huevo typically include mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and pimentón (Spanish smoked paprika). You may be able to find pimentón at your local grocery store, but if not, regular or smoked paprika will also work. What's more, ensalada de huevo is served in many ways. Enjoy it on bread, atop sliced tomatoes or cucumbers, and even on fresh greens splashed with an extra helping of aceite de ajo y perejil for good measure.

Pidan Salad (China)

Chinese century egg salad - kaxfood_ / Instagram

Pidan salad, also known as Chinese century egg salad, is an egg-based dish popular in the Sichuan province of China. It's made with preserved duck, quail, or chicken eggs, which have several names: pidan, thousand-year-old eggs, or century eggs. To prepare pidan, the eggs are preserved in a brine made with black tea, salt, and food-grade lye and zinc. Within about three months of aging, the mixture fosters the conditions for carbon dioxide to develop within the eggshells, and infuses the egg with a deep black color.

As for the actual egg salad? It's made by slicing the century eggs into wedges, then mixing them with ingredients such as a fried mixture of peppers, sliced garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil. You can also add hot peppers, like red or green chili peppers, if you prefer spicier notes. Typically, Chinese century egg salad is eaten as an appetizer.

Gubbröra (Sweden)

Swedish egg salad - a_bite_of_bitting / Instagram

Seafood fans, this egg salad is for you. Gubbröra, which means "old man's mix," is a traditional dish in Sweden. It's typically made of hard-boiled eggs, Swedish anchovies (aka sprat fillets), crème fraîche, and red onion, though some variations call for boiled potatoes and cod roe as well. The finished dish is delightfully salty and briny, which complements the richness of the crème fraîche.

If you're not a fan of Swedish anchovies, some potential substitutes include dried mushrooms — which will provide a similar meatiness — or miso paste for classic umami flavor. Even a splash of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, or fish sauce can work as well.

Typically, Swedish egg salad is served on top of rye bread or toast. It's also usually enjoyed as an appetizer or as part of a main meal, though it certainly has its place as a snack item or charcuterie board component.

Eirsalat (Germany)

German egg salad in bowl - wiewowasistgut / Instagram

The next time you need a break from the usual American egg salad, make eirsalat, which is Germany's version of the dish. It's made with familiar hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and chives — but it is also enhanced with diced pickles and apples. The pickles will add a tangy brightness and acidity, while the apples offer a surprising sweetness. What's more, both ingredients are wonderfully crunchy, which will contrast well with the hard-boiled eggs and creamy mayonnaise.

Since you'll be dicing and mixing apples into a dressing, be sure to use crisp varieties that will hold up to moisture. Some of the best choices include Granny Smith and Cosmic Crisp. While you're at it, consider adding German mustard. There are many variants of German mustard, from sweet to spicy, so pick one that suits your taste buds. Enjoy eirsalat in a sandwich or wrap, with crackers, or as a partner for German sausages.

Nergizleme (Turkey)

egg salad in bowl - specialtastesforhealth / Instagram

Hailing from the city of Diyarbakir, nergizleme is type of egg salad in Turkey. Unlike many other egg salads around the world, it's made without a creamy condiment, so it's ideal if you're craving a lighter egg dish. Typically, to make nergizleme, hard-boiled eggs are quartered and arranged over fresh parsley. You can also dice the eggs and toss them with chopped herbs. Next, the eggs are garnished with sliced green onions, extra-virgin olive oil, sumac, and salt. Some versions also call for chopped hot pepper for a bit of heat as well, but this ingredient is totally optional.

If you're new to sumac, it's a bright red spice that's traditionally used in Middle Eastern cooking. Its flavor is similar to lemon, so if you don't have it on hand, feel free to substitute lemon zest in your Turkish egg salad. Other options include lemon pepper seasoning, lemon juice, vinegar, or paprika.

Ají De Huevo (Colombia)

ají de huevo with meat - Restaurant Huanchaco / Facebook

Ají de huevo is a type of egg salad served in Colombia. The recipe usually calls for vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, parsley, and cilantro, resulting in a dish that's equal parts bright and herby. However, if you're not a fan of cilantro, you can simply replace it with more parsley or leave it out. The dish will still taste delicious, especially with the acidity of vinegar and sweetness of sugar.

Like Turkish egg salad, ají de huevo can be lighter than traditional American egg salad, as it doesn't require mayonnaise, sour cream, or another cream-based condiment. It's also meant to be eaten with a fork, though something tells us it would be tasty with crackers, toast, or even tortilla chips. On that note, if you'd like to switch things up, you can add a bit of mayo and serve it as a sandwich or wrap filling.

Read the original article on Tasting Table