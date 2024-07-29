14-year-old Mak Whitham debuts for NWSL team, tops Cavan Sullivan record for youngest pro

Cavan Sullivan’s record as the the youngest person to debut in a major North American pro sports league lasted less then two weeks.

On Sunday night, McKenna "Mak" Whitham made her debut for NJ/NY Gotham FC at 14 years, one day.

Whitham came on in the 80th minute against the Washington Spirit in a NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match, which Gotham won 1-0.

The forward is nearly a full year younger than Sullivan, who was 14 years and 293 days when he came on for the Philadelphia Union earlier this month.

On Friday, Gotham announced it had signed Whitham to a pro contract, effective Jan. 1. It also signed the U.S. youth international to a national team replacement contract, which allowed her to be eligible for Sunday’s Summer Cup match.

Whitham has been training with Gotham throughout 2024 after joining the club’s preseason as a non-roster invitee. At 13, the forward scored the winning goal for Gotham against Deportivo Cali in a preseason match in Colombia.

In February, Whitham made headlines by signing a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike, becoming the youngest athlete in any sport to sign an NIL deal with Nike.

Who are the youngest players to play American professional team sports?

NJ/NY Gotham FC's McKenna Whitham makes her pro debut against the Washington Spirit at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Here are the youngest players to debut in American sports leagues (since 1970, according to the Elias Sports Bureau):

➤ NWSL: McKenna "Mak" Whitham (NJ/NY Gotham FC on July 28, 2024) – 14 years, 1 day

➤ MLS: Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union on July 17, 2024) – 14 years, 293 days

➤ NBA: Andrew Bynum (Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 2, 2005) – 18 years, 6 days

➤ NHL: Patrick Marleau (San Jose Sharks on Oct. 1, 1997) – 18 years, 16 days

➤ MLB: David Clyde (Texas Rangers on June 27, 1973) – 18 years, 66 days

➤ WNBA: Maria Stepanova (Phoenix Mercury on June 11, 1998) – 19 years, 108 days

➤ NFL: Amobi Okoye (Houston Texans on Sept. 9, 2007) – 20 years, 91 days

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Youngest NWSL player: McKenna Whitham makes NJ/NY Gotham FC debut