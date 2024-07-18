14-year-old future Manchester City starlet breaks MLS record

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has become the youngest player in Major Soccer League history.

The 14-year-old was introduced as a late substitute during his side’s 5-1 win over New England Revolution, breaking the record of Freddy Adu, who was 14 years and 306 days when he played for DC United in 2004, by 13 days.

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin has called Sullivan a ‘generational talent’ capable of changing games and the teenager is set to sign for Manchester City when he turns 18, after the Citizens agreed a future deal to bring the highly-rated prospect to the Premier League.

Sullivan’s hometown club, Philadelphia, signed the starlet to the largest homegrown contract in Major League Soccer history, with an agreement to transfer the player to City after he turns 18.

“The collaboration between the Union and the City Group was – that did it for me. I always watch Man City. They’re like every kid’s dream team,” Sullivan told ESPN.

“For [Philadelphia and Man City] to come together and agree on something – I sat with my family and my agents and we decided that it was the best plan.”

