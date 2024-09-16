Advertisement

These 14 amateurs have made 20 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2024

Luke Clanton eyes the eighth fairway from the tee box at Silverado Resort for the 2024 Procore Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
The amateurs shone bright in 2024.

A total of 14 amateurs made 20 cuts during the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

Luke Clanton of Florida State led the way, having turned the trick at six different events. His first five events ended in with two top 5s.

Neal Shipley made two cuts, both at majors: the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Nick Dunlap, of course, one-upped all the ams in 2024 as he's the one with a victory, at the American Express back in January. He's on the very short list of just eight golfers to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. He later won the Barracuda Championship for his first victory as a professional.

Would-be winnings

Ams don't get paid if they make the cut or win, of course, but if these guys did pocket the money from the finishing positions they posted, they would have taken home $3,484,280.

Dunlap's payday at the AmEx would've been worth $1.512 million. Clanton's tie for second at the John Deere would've been good for $712,000. If Clanton could've cashed in on all six finishes, he'd have won $1,346,313.

Amateurs who made a cut on PGA Tour in 2024

Tournament

Finish

Amateur

Would-be earnings

The American Express

1

Nick Dunlap

$1,512,000

Mexico Open at Vidanta

T-46

Santiago De La Fuente

$25,515

Puerto Rico Open

T10

Jackson Van Paris

$93,000

Masters

T53

Neal Shipley

$46,800

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

65

Kris Kim

$20,425

Myrtle Beach Classic

T26

Blades Brown

$29,800

Memorial

52

Jackson Koivun

$50,000

U.S. Open

T26

Neal Shipley

$153,281

U.S. Open

T41

Luke Clanton

$72,305

U.S. Open

T70

Gunnar Broin

$39,982

Rocket Mortgage Classic

T10

Luke Clanton

$206,233

Rocket Mortgage Classic

T44

Ben James

$29,164

John Deere Classic

T-2

Luke Clanton

$712,000

ICSO Championship

T-37

Luke Clanton

$17,400

British Open

T-43

Calum Scott

$57,200

British Open

T-60

Tommy Morrison

$32,100

British Open

T-60

Jacob Skov Olesen

$32,100

Barracuda Championship

T-40

Ian Gilligan

$16,600

Wyndham Championship

5

Luke Clanton

$323,900

Procore Championship

T50

Luke Clanton

$14,475

