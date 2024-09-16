These 14 amateurs have made 20 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2024
The amateurs shone bright in 2024.
A total of 14 amateurs made 20 cuts during the PGA Tour's 2024 season.
Luke Clanton of Florida State led the way, having turned the trick at six different events. His first five events ended in with two top 5s.
Neal Shipley made two cuts, both at majors: the Masters and the U.S. Open.
Nick Dunlap, of course, one-upped all the ams in 2024 as he's the one with a victory, at the American Express back in January. He's on the very short list of just eight golfers to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. He later won the Barracuda Championship for his first victory as a professional.
Would-be winnings
Ams don't get paid if they make the cut or win, of course, but if these guys did pocket the money from the finishing positions they posted, they would have taken home $3,484,280.
Dunlap's payday at the AmEx would've been worth $1.512 million. Clanton's tie for second at the John Deere would've been good for $712,000. If Clanton could've cashed in on all six finishes, he'd have won $1,346,313.
Amateurs who made a cut on PGA Tour in 2024
Tournament
Finish
Amateur
Would-be earnings
The American Express
1
Nick Dunlap
$1,512,000
Mexico Open at Vidanta
T-46
Santiago De La Fuente
$25,515
Puerto Rico Open
T10
Jackson Van Paris
$93,000
Masters
T53
Neal Shipley
$46,800
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
65
Kris Kim
$20,425
Myrtle Beach Classic
T26
Blades Brown
$29,800
Memorial
52
Jackson Koivun
$50,000
U.S. Open
T26
Neal Shipley
$153,281
U.S. Open
T41
Luke Clanton
$72,305
U.S. Open
T70
Gunnar Broin
$39,982
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T10
Luke Clanton
$206,233
Rocket Mortgage Classic
T44
Ben James
$29,164
John Deere Classic
T-2
Luke Clanton
$712,000
ICSO Championship
T-37
Luke Clanton
$17,400
British Open
T-43
Calum Scott
$57,200
British Open
T-60
Tommy Morrison
$32,100
British Open
T-60
Jacob Skov Olesen
$32,100
Barracuda Championship
T-40
Ian Gilligan
$16,600
Wyndham Championship
5
Luke Clanton
$323,900
Procore Championship
T50
Luke Clanton
$14,475
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: These 14 amateurs have made 20 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2024