These 14 amateurs have made 20 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2024

Luke Clanton eyes the eighth fairway from the tee box at Silverado Resort for the 2024 Procore Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The amateurs shone bright in 2024.

A total of 14 amateurs made 20 cuts during the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

Luke Clanton of Florida State led the way, having turned the trick at six different events. His first five events ended in with two top 5s.

Neal Shipley made two cuts, both at majors: the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Nick Dunlap, of course, one-upped all the ams in 2024 as he's the one with a victory, at the American Express back in January. He's on the very short list of just eight golfers to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. He later won the Barracuda Championship for his first victory as a professional.

Would-be winnings

Ams don't get paid if they make the cut or win, of course, but if these guys did pocket the money from the finishing positions they posted, they would have taken home $3,484,280.

Dunlap's payday at the AmEx would've been worth $1.512 million. Clanton's tie for second at the John Deere would've been good for $712,000. If Clanton could've cashed in on all six finishes, he'd have won $1,346,313.

Amateurs who made a cut on PGA Tour in 2024

Tournament Finish Amateur Would-be earnings The American Express 1 Nick Dunlap $1,512,000 Mexico Open at Vidanta T-46 Santiago De La Fuente $25,515 Puerto Rico Open T10 Jackson Van Paris $93,000 Masters T53 Neal Shipley $46,800 CJ Cup Byron Nelson 65 Kris Kim $20,425 Myrtle Beach Classic T26 Blades Brown $29,800 Memorial 52 Jackson Koivun $50,000 U.S. Open T26 Neal Shipley $153,281 U.S. Open T41 Luke Clanton $72,305 U.S. Open T70 Gunnar Broin $39,982 Rocket Mortgage Classic T10 Luke Clanton $206,233 Rocket Mortgage Classic T44 Ben James $29,164 John Deere Classic T-2 Luke Clanton $712,000 ICSO Championship T-37 Luke Clanton $17,400 British Open T-43 Calum Scott $57,200 British Open T-60 Tommy Morrison $32,100 British Open T-60 Jacob Skov Olesen $32,100 Barracuda Championship T-40 Ian Gilligan $16,600 Wyndham Championship 5 Luke Clanton $323,900 Procore Championship T50 Luke Clanton $14,475

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: These 14 amateurs have made 20 cuts on the PGA Tour in 2024