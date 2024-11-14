£13m future Chelsea star named in U21 team of the season so far for Europe’s top five leagues

Andrey Santos has been named in WhoScored’s under-21 team of the season so far for Europe’s top five leagues following his impressive start at Strasbourg.

Santos is one of a number of signings from South America and the Blues have really tapped into that market since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022.

Chelsea paid a reported £13m for the midfielder, but he’s yet to make a competitive appearance for the club to date, although it seems he could be set for a big role in the future.

Santos was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest last season in an attempt to get him Premier League experience, which turned out to be a disaster as he hardly featured, with Chelsea recalling the 20-year-old in January.

The Brazilian was sent on loan to Strasbourg for the second half of the season and after a slow start he started to find his feet and impressed in Ligue 1.

Andrey Santos in action for Strasbourg. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

There was talk Santos might be part of the Chelsea squad this season, but the decision was taken to send him back to Strasbourg for the season, and he’s made a brilliant start to the campaign.

Santos has scored five goals and provided one assist in ten Ligue 1 games and Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenoir has been impressed with the midfielder.

Enzo Maresca has hinted he could be an option going forward for Chelsea if he continues his good form throughout the season.

Santos’ form has seen him named in WhoScored’s U21 team of the season so far for Europe’s top five leagues and shows that he is one of the best young talents in Europe.

Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on his development, but it’s clear if he continues to improve there’s absolutely a role at Stamford Bridge next season and hopefully for many years to come.