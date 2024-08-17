13 current MLB players who once shined in the Little League World Series
The 2023 Little League World Series kicked off earlier last week. And for the youth future of baseball, it's already given us a controversial moment, unfortunately involving the umps.
But we're not here to talk about poor officiating and balls and strikes calls. We're here to look at some current MLB stars and role players who once partly made names for themselves in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Sure, everyone takes a different path to the league. And any path you can take to play in the best baseball league on the planet is entirely valid.
But there's something inherently cool about knowing that some of the youngsters we'll see during this edition of the Little League World Series might well play in the MLB.
Let's take a look at active MLB players who took this LLWS path before.
1. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
Bellinger once batted in four RBIs to help his Chandler, Arizona, team advance to the 2007 Little League World Series semifinals.
2. Lance Lynn, Los Angeles Dodgers
Lynn's Brownsburg, Indiana, team won the Central Regional Championship during the 1999 Little League World Series
3. Randal Grichuk, Los Angeles Angeles
Grichuk was a part of the Richmond, Texas squad that made it to the Little League World Series in 2003-2004.
4. Yonny Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers
Hernandez played for Venezuela in the 2011 Little League World Series.
5. Nick Pratto, Kansas City Royals
Pratto played for Huntington Beach, California's team in the 2011 Little League World Series.
6. Matthew Batten, San Diego Padres
Batten was a part of the Shelton, Connecticut squad that played in the 2008 Little League World Series.
7. Josh Lester, Baltimore Orioles
Lester won the 2006 Little League World Series with Columbus, Georgia.
8. Drew Ellis, Philadelphia Phillies
Ellis featured in the 2008 Little League World Series with Jeffersonville, Indiana.
9. Cooper Hummel, Seattle Mariners
Hummel advanced to the semifinals of the 2007 Little League World Series with Lake Oswego, Oregon.
10. Jonathan Schoop (free agent)
Schoop was a member of Curaçao's team in the 2003-2004 editions of the Little League World Series. They won the title in 2004.
11. Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies
Profar was part of the 2004-2005 Curaçao teams in the Little League World Series. They won the title in 2004 and almost repeated the feat in 2005.
12. Michael Conforto, San Francisco Giants
Conforto was with the Redmond, Washington, team in the 2004 Little League World Series.
13. Christian Bethancourt, Tampa Bay Rays
Bethancourt played for Panama during the 2004 Little League World Series.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: 13 current MLB players who once shined in the Little League World Series