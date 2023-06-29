The 13 Best Vitamin C Eye Creams of 2023 for Bright, Refreshed Under-Eyes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Target dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles with these derm-approved picks.

InStyle / Marcus Millan

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest — eye creams are hit or miss. Despite sweeping promises to make us look more refreshed, awake, and yes, more youthful, some don’t deliver much more than a temporary moisture boost. Those that harness the power of antioxidants (more specifically, vitamin C) follow through on those bold claims, immediately brightening the under-eye area with just a few pats.

This game-changing ingredient has become a hero in every skincare category, but it’s particularly effective at improving the appearance of dark circles and melasma around the eyes. That’s because vitamin C is a brightening agent that inhibits the production of melanin, the culprit behind many of our eye area concerns. Plus, it offers some protection against environmental stressors like UV rays, which contribute to advancing signs of aging. And while there are additional ways to improve dark circles, like getting better sleep and wearing sunscreen, a vitamin C eye cream can help you see results even faster.

We know it can be tricky to choose the perfect vitamin C eye cream — after all, everyone’s skin is different — so we conducted major research and reached out to three board-certified dermatologists to find the best options for every skin type and concern. The products that made our list will keep you looking fresh and bright-eyed, even when you pull an all-nighter.

Related: The 13 Best Brightening Eye Creams of 2023

Best Overall: OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Crème

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com











What We Love: This bestselling cream instantly color corrects the under-eye area with light-reflecting mineral pigments. What We Don’t Love: While undoubtedly effective, it can potentially be irritating for those with sensitive skin (and that goes for all vitamin C products).









Inspired by banana powder, a yellow-tinted cosmetic powder used to brighten dull skin, Banana Bright+ immediately color corrects dark circles while its triple vitamin C complex works to reduce hyperpigmentation over time. One unique aspect of the formula is the gold-complexed delivery system that “gets vitamin C into the surface layer of the skin,” says New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp. Essentially, the powerful antioxidant is encapsulated in gold. This helps it penetrate deeper into the epidermis, ultimately enhancing potency and the beaming results.

The velvety vegan eye cream also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients, like jojoba oil and shea butter, that boost hydration, de-puff, and intensely nourish the area, creating a one-stop eye enhancer that tackles multiple concerns. And, as a bonus, it layers well under makeup, serving as a foolproof base for concealer and foundation.

Overall, almost all skin types can use and benefit from this product, but those with sensitive skin should use caution. Because vitamin C can be irritating, we suggest patch testing on your arm before slathering it on the delicate eye area.

Price at time of publish: $42

Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily | Active Ingredients: Triple vitamin C complex, bioflavonoids, hardy orange extract | Benefits: Diminishes dark circles, firms wrinkles, and color corrects | Size: 0.5 oz

Story continues

Best Budget: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Buy at Anrdoezrs.net

Buy at Anrdoezrs.net











What We Love: This tried-and-true formula provides noticeably radiant results and comes in a user-friendly tube. What We Don’t Love: It includes retinol, a powerful ingredient that can cause irritation, so be sure to incorporate it into your routine with care.









Although this eye cream from Neutrogena doesn’t tout vitamin C as its hero ingredient, the well-rounded formula does indeed utilize the active (along with a few other powerhouses) to dramatically improve the look of wrinkles.

In addition to vitamin C, this is made with hyaluronic acid and retinol to target fine lines and crow’s feet, yet it's still mellow enough for everyday use. “It’s gentle on the skin and is a great starter retinol eye cream for anyone who hasn’t used [the ingredient] before,” says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology, Dr. Corey L. Hartman.

Note that although the formula is mild, the combination of retinol and vitamin C can be irritating for those with sensitive skin. Be sure to consult your dermatologist if you’re wondering whether this eye cream is right for you.

Price at time of publish: $33

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Retinol SA, glucose complex, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C | Benefits: Fades the look of dark circles and crow’s feet, brightens and evens skin tone, diminishes the look of dark spots | Size: 0.5 oz

Best Splurge: Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com











What We Love: This lightweight cream is packed with antioxidants that protect the eye area from environmental stressors. What We Don’t Love: Though it effectively reduces the appearance of dark circles, don’t expect it to entirely erase them. You’ll want a color-correcting cream for that.









This luxurious eye cream doesn’t just improve the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, and sun damage; it protects against environmental stressors, too. The magic comes down to a proprietary blend of antioxidants that Augustinus Bader calls TFC8: This patented complex (which contains vitamin C) activates the body’s stem cells to encourage collagen production, ultimately promoting healthier, firmer skin in the long run.

Along with the brightening results, we love how hydrating and weightless the fragrance-free formula feels. And, of course, the packaging is incredibly fancy. The heavy blue and bronze container contributes to the luxe factor and looks gorgeous on any vanity.

Price at time of publish: $220

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: TFC8, vitamin C, vitamin B3 (niacinamide), vitamin B5, pennywort, seaweed, and arjun tree extracts | Benefits: Improves under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles | Size: 0.5 oz

Best Drugstore: RoC Multi Correxion Vitamin C Eye Balm Stick

Buy at Goto.target.com

Buy at Ulta.ztk5.net











What We Love: This easy-to-use eye balm stick quickly reduces puffiness and dark circles. What We Don’t Love: The twisting mechanism can sometimes stop working when you get about halfway through the tube.









Whether you’re on a budget or constantly on the move, this vitamin C eye balm from RoC is one of the best finds in any drugstore. “It contains a stable form of vitamin C called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate that's oil-soluble, which means it’s very hydrating,” says Dr. Karp. “Peptides also help to firm the eye area.” To use, gently glide it along the orbital bone — because it’s clear there’s no need to blend.

Beyond the multifaceted formula, we appreciate the convenient tube packaging. Though, sometimes the twisting mechanism seems to fail (RoC, take note!), making it difficult to use up every last bit of the stick.

Price at time of publish: $33

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: 10% vitamin C blend | Benefits: Reduces dark circles and puffiness | Size: 0.1 oz

Best for Dark Circles: Peace Out 6% Vitamin C Brightening Eye Treatment Glow Stick

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com

Buy at Kohls.sjv.io











What We Love: This serum-balm features four stabilized forms of vitamin C to reduce dark circles and help you look more awake. What We Don’t Love: It contains seed oils, which can potentially cause milia.









This serum stick from Peace Out combines the powers of vitamin C, caffeine, and peptides to brighten, de-puff, and hydrate the eye area. Designed to be the last step in your skincare routine, it’s quick and easy to use: Just glide it in a crescent-like motion under the eyes and tap to blend it in. You can also apply it as a spot treatment to address other hyperpigmentation concerns on the face.

Since incorporating the treatment stick into our routine our eye area looks smoother and brighter. And although we have sensitive skin, we haven’t experienced any adverse reactions. The creamy texture intensely moisturizes but doesn’t settle into creases or cause an issue when layered with makeup. That said, use it sparingly. If you apply too much of the rich formula, milia can form.

Price at time of publish: $28

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: 6% vitamin C blend, peptide blend, caffeine | Benefits: Brightens the under-eye area and firms skin | Size: 0.1 oz

Best with Caffeine: Origins Ginzing Vitamin C Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

Buy at Anrdoezrs.net

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com











What We Love: A brightening duo of vitamin C and niacinamide make this a powerful balm for tired, puffy eyes. What We Don’t Love: This product doesn’t layer well under makeup.









When you need a little pick-me-up, this ginseng and vitamin C-infused cream helps to moisturize and de-puff for a well-rested look. Both of these ingredients combat signs of aging around the eyes, including dryness, fine lines, and dark circles, but the true hard-hitter here is caffeine. Similar to a cup of morning coffee, it wakes up the skin, boosting circulation and reducing puffiness.

All of these nourishing ingredients create a thick, balm-like texture, which makes this cream less than ideal for layering under makeup. If you don’t plan on going makeup-free, give it enough time to sink into your skin (about 10 minutes) before applying foundation to prevent pilling.

Price at time of publish: $37

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, niacinamide, panax ginseng, and caffeine | Benefits: Reduces dryness, fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness | Size: 0.5 oz

Best with Retinol: Paula's Choice Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Anrdoezrs.net











What We Love: A blend of retinol, vitamin C, and skin-identical ceramides make this a well-rounded treatment that addresses most eye area concerns. What We Don’t Love: Retinol can cause redness, tearing, and irritation, so avoid this product if you have sensitive skin.









When it comes to skin-rejuvenating ingredients, many dermatologists refer to retinol as the holy grail. “Using an eye cream with retinol will help stimulate cell turnover, reduce fine lines, and help minimize dark circles,” says Dr. Hartman, who — along with Dr. Karp — recommends this eye cream.

To put it in layman's terms, retinol speeds up the skin’s process of shedding dead cells, including wrinkles and pesky hyperpigmentation. In a formula that also includes vitamin C, retinol clears the way for the antioxidant to brighten that newly-exposed skin, leaving your under-eyes looking thoroughly refreshed. This Paula’s Choice eye cream also includes hydrating ceramides and soothing licorice root extract that help combat redness and irritation often associated with retinol.

Price at time of publish: $49

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Retinol, vitamin C, and ceramides | Benefits: Reduces fine lines, minimizes dark circles, moisturizes | Size: 0.5 oz

Best with Hyaluronic Acid: BeautyStat C Eye Perfector Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Cream

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Awin1.com











What We Love: BeautyStat’s ethically-sourced eye cream is powered by antioxidants that reduce puffiness and inflammation. What We Don’t Love: The formula is strong and can sometimes cause a burning or tingling sensation after application.









Founded in 2020 by beauty chemist and product developer Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is a relative newcomer to the skincare scene, yet it’s already making waves, garnering attention from celebrities and dermatologists alike. The Universal C Eye Perfector is one of the brand’s more recent launches and comes recommended by Dr. Karp for its unique vitamin C, caffeine, and green tea-infused formulation. This potent combination brightens the under-eye area while reducing stubborn fine lines and crow’s feet over time. Plus, the addition of hyaluronic acid plumps the area and keeps the delicate skin well moisturized.

As with all skincare products, be sure to patch test this before fully incorporating it into your routine as the high active concentrations can sometimes sting. We think it’s worth a try, as long as you don’t have sensitive skin.

Price at time of publish: $65

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: 5% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, green tea | Benefits: Brightens under-eyes, smooths crow’s feet, reduces puffiness, and hydrates skin | Size: 0.5 oz

Best for Wrinkles: Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream

Buy at Anrdoezrs.net

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com











What We Love: This vegan and cruelty-free eye cream uses wrinkle-fighting peptides and vitamin C to help firm the eye area while reducing dark circles. What We Don’t Love: It has a slightly shimmery quality that doesn’t look totally natural.









Retinol may be touted as the ultimate wrinkle fighter, but hydrating ingredients — including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides — plump the skin to gently reduce the look of fine lines. Summer Fridays knows a few things about mega-moisturizing formulas, and while the Jet Lag Mask gets most of the attention, the Light Aura Eye cream has a similar effect on the eye area.

Formulated with vitamin C, niacinamide, and soothing peptides that help firm skin and minimize crow’s feet, this cream delivers a bouncy, dewy glow to under-eyes. For such a rich texture, it absorbs quickly and also wears well under makeup. Because of the light-reflecting particles, it has a shimmery quality that helps illuminate the area. Not everyone will enjoy the shine, but it definitely provides a more wide-eyed effect than other picks on our list.

Price at time of publish: $44

Skin Type: Dry, oily, and combination skin | Active Ingredients: Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, vitamin C, caffeine | Benefits: Brightens the under-eye area, de-puffs, and firms skin | Size: 0.5 oz

Best for Puffiness: Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum with Caffeine + Copper Peptides

Buy at Drunkelephant.com

Buy at Kohls.sjv.io











What We Love: A new and improved formulation from one of our favorite skincare brands, this eye serum tackles puffiness and brightens under-eyes with ease. What We Don’t Love: Even in low doses, retinol can cause redness and irritation. If you have sensitive skin or have never used retinol, be aware that your skin may not tolerate this product.









Copper peptides are relatively new to the world of skincare. Like antioxidants, they promote collagen production and soften fine lines and wrinkles. What happens when you team them with exfoliating retinol, de-puffing caffeine, and brightening vitamin C? You guessed it — a pretty powerful combination that awakens the eye area so you look and feel your best.

Just beware that your skin may be sensitive to retinol and vitamin C together. Incorporate this product into your routine slowly (two to three times a week to start) to build up tolerance. And when in doubt, ask your dermatologist if this product will work for you.

Price at time of publish: $64

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Retinol, caffeine, vitamin C, and copper peptides | Benefits: Smooths and moisturizes skin while targeting fine lines and puffiness | Size: 0.5 oz

Read Full Review: I Swore Off Retinol Eye Creams Until Drunk Elephant's New Eye Serum Reduced My Fine Lines Without Causing Irritation

Best for Sensitive Skin: Orvos Satin Eye Gel Cream

Buy at Shareasale.com











What We Love: This eye gel includes bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that’s safe for sensitive skin. What We Don’t Love: Be careful not to apply too much, or it will leave a sticky residue.









Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this eye gel is Dr. Hartman’s number-one pick for those with sensitive skin. “Its active ingredients are vitamin C and bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that targets dullness, uneven skin texture, and fine lines,” he says. “The formula also uses green tea extract that calms irritation and soothes redness.” Apply the gel using the cooling applicator tip each morning and night to target puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. Don’t squeeze the tube too hard, though. A small dollop is more than effective, and anything more will leave a sticky film on your skin.

Price at time of publish: $110

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: Bakuchiol, vitamin C, green tea extract, coffee arabica seed extract | Benefits: Helps reduce puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles | Size: 0.5 oz

Best Serum: Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Buy at Click.linksynergy.com











What We Love: Made with 10 percent pure vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this soothing serum brightens and plumps the eye area. What We Don’t Love: It has a yellow tint that may not look natural on some skin tones.









Kiehl’s is one of the most trusted names in beauty: The brand continuously churns out noteworthy, results-driven skin saviors, and its vitamin C eye serum is one of our favorites. Formulated with 10 percent pure vitamin C, tri-peptides, and hyaluronic acid, the lightweight, silky formula is designed to smooth and brighten the skin around the eyes in just seven days. Although the results are fast-acting for skincare standards, the serum also has a bright yellow tint that helps to immediately color correct dark circles. The hue can look a little harsh on those with lighter skin tones, but it does blend fully after a few minutes.

Price at time of publish: $55

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: 10% pure vitamin C, tri-peptides, hyaluronic acid | Benefits: Brightens and firms the under-eye area and reduces the look of dark circles | Size: 0.5 oz

Best Dermatologist-Recommended: La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Eye Cream

Buy at Ulta.ztk5.net











What We Love: We feel confident about applying this dermatologist-, ophthalmologist-, and allergy-tested eye cream daily. What We Don’t Love: The hydrating formula doesn’t always absorb fully and can leave a slight white cast.









French pharmacy brands have an extremely devoted fanbase, which includes skincare enthusiasts and professionals alike. When it comes to La Roche-Posay in particular, over 90,000 dermatologists recommend its products worldwide, including Dr. Karp, who is partial to the Pure Vitamin C Eye Cream. The sensitive skin-friendly formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and neurosensine, which helps reduce skin reactivity. We love its velvety, non-greasy texture and the fact that it’s fragrance-free, but it can leave a noticeable white cast. Give it some extra time to blend in and you’ll be in the clear.

Price at time of publish: $50

Skin Type: All | Active Ingredients: 10% pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, neurosensine | Benefits: Hydrates and plumps skin while reducing signs of skin sensitivity | Size: 0.5 oz

What to Keep in Mind

Skin Concerns

When choosing a vitamin C eye cream, it’s important to consider not just your skin type, but any eye area concerns you may have. Dark circles, puffiness, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles can all play a part in making your eyes look less than alert, and many of the formulas on our list are made to address multiple issues.

Take Paula’s Choice Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream, for example. It combines 0.01 percent retinol with vitamin C, soothing licorice root extract, and hydrating ceramides to not only brighten the under-eye area but also hydrate it and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Where puffiness is an issue, formulas infused with caffeine, niacinamide, and vitamin E can help. “Caffeine reduces puffiness under the eyes as it constricts blood vessels and tightens the skin,” Dr. Hartman says. “Niacinamide also works to de-puff the area by reducing inflammation, and vitamin E is an anti-inflammatory that helps with redness and irritation.” A quick swipe of Peace Out’s Vitamin C Glow Stick — which includes a heaping dose of caffeine — will have you looking more lively and ready to take on the day.

Ingredients

All of the products on our list include vitamin C, but what exactly does it do? Also known as ascorbic acid, this powerhouse ingredient tackles numerous concerns, helping to improve dark circles and hyperpigmentation as well as defend against free radical damage. According to Dr. Hartman, L-ascorbic acid is the best type of vitamin C you can get in a skincare product. “It has the most skin-related research, and when properly formulated, it helps create younger-looking, firmer-feeling skin while fading signs of uneven skin tone and spots,” he says.

Beyond vitamin C, retinol is an ingredient often found in eye creams. This form of vitamin A regulates cell turnover. It’s prized by dermatologists for its exfoliating properties, which help to fade discoloration, reduce acne, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. All of these benefits can apply to the eye area, but remember, the skin around our eyes is extremely delicate. Some people with increased sensitivity, eczema, or rosacea can’t tolerate retinol. In fact, retinol can make their skin concerns worse. Consult with your doctor before incorporating retinol into your routine.

Additionally, as we explained above, caffeine, niacinamide, and vitamin E are all effective treatments for redness and puffiness around the eyes.

Product Packaging

Dr. Hartman notes that the container your eye cream comes in is important: “Vitamin C is sensitive to air and light and it breaks down over time if exposed to them. For optimal performance, your vitamin C eye cream should be in an opaque, air-restrictive bottle or pump container to help ensure the ingredients remain stable.” For example, the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Under Eye Cream comes in a solid pump tube that helps keep the ingredients potent. That’s not to say that formulas that come in screw-top jars, like our best overall pick OleHenriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Crème, are bad. Typically, the size is small enough that you can finish up the product before oxidation starts to take place. To extend the life of these products, store them in a cool dark place away from direct sunlight.

Your Questions, Answered

What causes dark under-eye circles and dark spots?

Not all dark circles are created equal, and it’s helpful to understand which type you have before investing in an eye cream. Yes, some are caused by lack of sleep, but as Dr. Karp points out, there can be numerous other factors. “Dark circles can stem from excess melanin production, thinning skin, allergies, dehydration, or lifestyle habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption,” she explains. “Some people have a tear trough deformity that creates the illusion of dark circles, too.” And, as we age and lose elasticity in our skin, they can look even more pronounced.

Dark spots, or melasma, on the other hand, are caused by an overproduction of melanin. “Some common causes of dark spots include sun exposure, hormonal changes, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (ie. following a rash or breakout),” says Dr. Karp. “These spots can appear anywhere on your skin, but dark circles are found only on the lower eyelids.”

Does vitamin C help diminish dark circles?

In short, yes. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that neutralizes damaging oxidizing agents. (Think UV radiation and pollutants that wreak havoc on skin cells.) It also hinders melanin production, which is what gives it a reputation as a brightening ingredient. “Vitamin C inhibits the action of the enzyme tyrosinase (an important part of melanin production) which makes it great for any type of hyperpigmentation,” says board-certified dermatologist and founder of RVL Skincare, Dr. Rita Linkner. These benefits apply to dark circles and dark spots alike, making vitamin C an ideal active ingredient to brighten the area around the eye.

What other treatments can help with stubborn dark circles?

In addition to vitamin C, products with ingredients such as retinol, niacinamide, caffeine, and vitamin E can all help to reduce dark circles. Because they work so well together, these ingredients present a multi-pronged approach to both the appearance and underlying causes of dark circles.

Beyond topical treatments, there are other professional options that have been proven to reduce or eliminate dark circles, such as microdermabrasion, non-ablative laser facials, and dermal fillers. “If you’ve been using over-the-counter topical products consistently for two to three months and are not seeing the results you desire, make an appointment with a dermatologist,” says Dr. Hartman. “I usually recommend a combination of in-office and at-home options to fully address stubborn dark circles.”

Why Shop With Us

Allison Taylor is a freelance commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. She has nine years of experience researching, testing, and writing about beauty products, including four eye creams from the brands above. For this piece she interviewed three board-certified dermatologists: Dr. Anna Karp, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, and Dr. Rita Linkner. After researching their recommendations, reading up on the pros and cons of ingredients, and testing a few vitamin C eye creams herself, she rounded up the top picks for a wide range of skin types and concerns.

Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles in 2023

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.