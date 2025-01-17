12-year-old skater Lia Cho breaks own Canadian junior women's record at nationals

LAVAL, Que. — Figure skating phenom Lia Cho broke her own Canadian junior women’s record on Friday.

The 12-year-old from Calgary captured junior gold at the Canadian figure skating championships.

Cho scored 188.79 points, eclipsing the 186.50 set at the Skate Canada Challenge on Dec. 1 in Winnipeg.

She cleared silver medallist Ksenia Krouzkevitch of Oakville, Ont., (160.97) by close to 30 points.

Sandrine Blais of Sherbrooke, Que., took bronze (151.68).

Cho, who learned to skate at three, won’t be eligible for the world junior championships until 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press