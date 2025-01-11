The 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl as of 2025
Welcome to the 2025 NFL postseason, in which we’ll find out who’s the champion at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
And it’s possible that one of the teams on this list might be there, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the very first time.
Of the teams that haven’t won a Super Bowl in NFL history, a whopping five of them are in the 2025 playoffs, so who knows? It’s possible we’ll see it happen this year, and that would be incredible for their fanbases and the rest of the league.
So here you have it! The 12 teams who have yet to win the Super Bowl heading into 2025:
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
This article originally appeared on For The Win: The 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl as of 2025