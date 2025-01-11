The 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl as of 2025

A Bengals fan watches under cover of a paper bag in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Bengals led 17-6 at halftime. New York Jets At Cincinnati Bengals

Welcome to the 2025 NFL postseason, in which we’ll find out who’s the champion at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

And it’s possible that one of the teams on this list might be there, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the very first time.

Of the teams that haven’t won a Super Bowl in NFL history, a whopping five of them are in the 2025 playoffs, so who knows? It’s possible we’ll see it happen this year, and that would be incredible for their fanbases and the rest of the league.

So here you have it! The 12 teams who have yet to win the Super Bowl heading into 2025:

Detroit Lions Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl as of 2025