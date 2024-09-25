The 12-man American roster at the Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — A capsule look at the 12-man roster for the United States in the Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday at Royal Montreal:

Keegan Bradley

Age: 38.

World ranking: 13.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2024 victories: BMW Championship.

Majors: PGA Championship (2011).

Presidents Cup record: 2-2-1.

Noteworthy: He is the first Ryder Cup captain to play in the Presidents Cup. His last team appearance was in the 2014 Ryder Cup. He came into view as a captain’s pick by winning the BMW Championship at Castle Pines.

Sam Burns

Age: 28.

World ranking: 19.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 0-3-2.

Noteworthy: A former Match Play Championship winner, Burns has a 1-5-2 record in the last Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 32.

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 6-3-0.

Noteworthy: Cantlay was the center of attention at the Ryder Cup for not wearing a hat, and delivering a 45-foot winning putt with thousands of fans jeering him the entire day. Yes, he is wearing a hat at the Presidents Cup.

Wyndham Clark

Age: 30.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide victories: 3.

2024 victories: AT&T Pebble Beach.

Majors: U.S. Open (2023).

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: He set the Pebble Beach record with a 60 in the third round for his most recent victory. Clark is one of two U.S. players at Royal Montreal who made their pro team debut at the more intense Ryder Cup.

Tony Finau

Age: 35.

World ranking: 23.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 3-2-3.

Noteworthy: He has gone 17 months since his last victory. He has been on five of the last six U.S. teams, missing the Ryder Cup last year.

Brian Harman

Age: 37.

World ranking: 22.

Worldwide victories: 3.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: British Open (2023).

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: He has only four top 10s since winning the British Open last year at Royal Liverpool. Harman went 2-2-0 in his Ryder Cup debut.

Russell Henley

Age: 35.

World ranking: 14.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: He is playing in his first U.S. team competition in his 12th year on the PGA Tour.

Max Homa

Age: 33.

World ranking: 25.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: 4-0-0.

Noteworthy: He has a 7-1-1 record in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup since making his team debut in 2022. He’s under scrutiny for these matches because he has been in a slump since early May.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 27.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

Presidents Cup record: 2-1-0.

Noteworthy: He has accumulated the most world ranking points in 2024 of any player without a win. He made the clinching point at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 30.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 10.

2024 victories: PGA Championship, British Open.

Majors: PGA Championship (2024), British Open (2024).

Presidents Cup record: 6-3-0.

Noteworthy: He became the first player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in a year, winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla and the British Open at Royal Troon.

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 28.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 15.

2024 victories: Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, Masters, RBC Heritage, Memorial, Travelers Championship, Paris Olympics, Tour Championship.

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024).

Presidents Cup record: 0-3-1.

Noteworthy: Scheffler has a 2-5-4 record in the two Ryder Cups and one Presidents Cup he has played. He’s coming off a season of seven wins, a major, Olympic gold and the FedEx Cup title.

Sahith Theegala

Age: 26.

World ranking: 11.

Worldwide victories: 1.

2024 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup record: Rookie.

Noteworthy: He has three runner-up finishes this year. This will be his first U.S. team competition, and he’s the youngest player on his team.

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press