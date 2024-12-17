Here are 12 LPGA stat leaders in 2024, including Nelly Korda, a Thai bomber and an ace

Nelly Korda led the LPGA in wins by a country mile in 2024 with seven. But a deeper dive into the statistics shows the promise of a number of up-and-coming players who may rise to challenge her even more next season.

The richest player on tour this year, Jeeno Thitikul, finds her name atop a number of statistical categories. The 21-year-old missed the first three months of the season due to a thumb injury but wasted no time in making an impact.

Whether it's Jiwon Jeon becoming the first player since Danielle Kang 10 years ago to record three aces in a season, or Natthakritta Vongtaveelap topping 290 in driving distance, the numbers tell a story.

Here's a closer look at a dozen statistical categories on the LPGA in 2024:

Money list

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand reacts on the 15th hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Jeeno Thitikul, $6,059,309 (17 events) Nelly Korda, $4,391,930 (16) Lydia Ko, $3,201,289 (20)

Putts per GIR

Jeeno Thitikul, 1.75 Seven tied at 1.76, including Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda

Scoring average

Ayaka Furue of Japan poses with the Glenna Collett Vare Trophy after the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Ayaka Furue 69.99 (Note: Jeeno Thitikul actually had the lowest scoring average (69.33), but didn't meet the minimum number of required rounds to win the Vare Trophy. It was the same for Nelly Korda, who was second at 69.56)

Scrambling

Ayaka Furue, 66.43 percent Lydia Ko, 65.51 Lilia Vu, 64.80

Greens in regulation

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Jeeno Thitikul, 77.20 percent Haeran Ryu, 76.80 Nelly Korda, 76.02

Par-5 scoring

Jeeno Thitikul, 4.49 Nelly Korda, 4.50 Nattakritta Vongtaveelap, 4.56

Driving distance

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap walks off of the 18th green during the first round of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, 290.61 Kaitlin Milligan, 287.37 Polly Mack, 284.40

Driving accuracy

Allisen Corpuz, 84.77 percent Marina Alex, 84.48 Megan Khang, 84.43

Strokes gained: Driving

Nelly Korda of the United States prepares to play a shot during a Pro-Am prior to the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Nelly Korda Alexa Pano Linn Grant

Strokes gained: Total

Nelly Korda Jeeno Thitikul Lydia Ko

Top-10 finishes

Haeran Ryu, 13 Jeeno Thitikul & Ayaka Furue, 12

Total aces

Jiwon Jeon of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club.

Jiwon Jeon, 3 Jennifer Song & Auston Kim, 2

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: LPGA stat leaders from 2024 include Nelly Korda, a Thai bomber and ace