Here are 12 LPGA stat leaders in 2024, including Nelly Korda, a Thai bomber and an ace
Nelly Korda led the LPGA in wins by a country mile in 2024 with seven. But a deeper dive into the statistics shows the promise of a number of up-and-coming players who may rise to challenge her even more next season.
The richest player on tour this year, Jeeno Thitikul, finds her name atop a number of statistical categories. The 21-year-old missed the first three months of the season due to a thumb injury but wasted no time in making an impact.
Whether it's Jiwon Jeon becoming the first player since Danielle Kang 10 years ago to record three aces in a season, or Natthakritta Vongtaveelap topping 290 in driving distance, the numbers tell a story.
Here's a closer look at a dozen statistical categories on the LPGA in 2024:
Money list
Jeeno Thitikul, $6,059,309 (17 events)
Nelly Korda, $4,391,930 (16)
Lydia Ko, $3,201,289 (20)
Putts per GIR
Jeeno Thitikul, 1.75
Seven tied at 1.76, including Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda
Scoring average
Ayaka Furue 69.99 (Note: Jeeno Thitikul actually had the lowest scoring average (69.33), but didn't meet the minimum number of required rounds to win the Vare Trophy. It was the same for Nelly Korda, who was second at 69.56)
Scrambling
Ayaka Furue, 66.43 percent
Lydia Ko, 65.51
Lilia Vu, 64.80
Greens in regulation
Jeeno Thitikul, 77.20 percent
Haeran Ryu, 76.80
Nelly Korda, 76.02
Par-5 scoring
Jeeno Thitikul, 4.49
Nelly Korda, 4.50
Nattakritta Vongtaveelap, 4.56
Driving distance
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, 290.61
Kaitlin Milligan, 287.37
Polly Mack, 284.40
Driving accuracy
Allisen Corpuz, 84.77 percent
Marina Alex, 84.48
Megan Khang, 84.43
Strokes gained: Driving
Nelly Korda
Alexa Pano
Linn Grant
Strokes gained: Total
Nelly Korda
Jeeno Thitikul
Lydia Ko
Top-10 finishes
Haeran Ryu, 13
Jeeno Thitikul & Ayaka Furue, 12
Total aces
Jiwon Jeon, 3
Jennifer Song & Auston Kim, 2
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: LPGA stat leaders from 2024 include Nelly Korda, a Thai bomber and ace