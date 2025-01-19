19 dazzling photos of a snowy Eagles-Rams playoff game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fans were hoping to see some snow during Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles versus Los Angeles Rams playoff game and the forecast did not disappoint!

While the game began without any precipitation, flakes started to fall as the first quarter was wrapping up. And by the middle of the second quarter, conditions on the field began to deteriorate as a snow-sleet mix started to stick to the field.

All in all, the snow made for some incredible views and scenes in Philadelphia as the Eagles and Rams battled it out to see which team advances to play in the NFC Conference Championship game. To celebrate Sunday's winter wonderland in Philadelphia, here are the best photos of the snow during Eagles versus Rams.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball as Nolan Smith Jr. #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Joshua Karty #16 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a 30-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks in the huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) prepares to hand the ball to Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks up a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) defends in the third quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to throw the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) defends in the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Neville Gallimore #92 and Keir Thomas #96 of the Los Angeles Rams tackle Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles for a safety during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: A general view of the line of scrimmage between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: A general view during the fourth quarter between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass and is tackled by Kamren Kinchens #26 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 19 dazzling photos of a snowy Eagles-Rams playoff game