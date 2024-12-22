100% tackles, 4 crosses: Mikel Arteta has now unlocked Arsenal star in new position, not Gabriel Jesus – opinion

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace away from home on Saturday evening.

The Gunners went into the derby in a must-win situation, considering they were six points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal had a mixed first half performance, but they went into the break with a handy 3-1 lead.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended up winning by a 5-1 scoreline, but the margin of victory could have been less. David Raya made two outstanding saves.

Meanwhile, the Gunners suffered a huge setback during the game with the injury to Bukayo Saka. The winger could not carry on with a hamstring issue.

This forced the manager into an early change. Leandro Trossard came on to replace Saka.

The Belgian slotted on the left wing with Gabriel Martinelli moving to the right side of the attack.

The decision proved a blessing in disguise for the latter, who excelled in his new attacking role.

Martinelli looked comfortable with more direct runs and he delivered four successful crosses.

One of those found Gabriel Jesus who hit the woodwork before Kai Havertz scored off the rebound.

He likewise contributed a fantastic delivery from a corner in the lead-up to the second goal.

The 23-year-old also scored Arsenal’s fourth goal which put the game beyond Palace’s sight.

Martinelli was good defensively too with four duels and 100 percent of his tackles won (2/2).

With Saka and Raheem Sterling injured, Martinelli could get an extended run on the right wing.

Jesus has been unlocked in recent games by Arteta with five goals in the space of just four days.

Martinelli looked a different player on the right wing yesterday. The change was forced upon the manager, but the Ituano graduate has shown his adaptability to a new position.

