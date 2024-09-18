100% long balls, 96% pass accuracy: 5ft 11inch star was United’s best player vs Barnsley, but Ten Hag will drop him – View

100% long balls, 96% pass accuracy: 5ft 11inch star was United’s best player vs Barnsley, but Ten Hag will drop him – View

Manchester United cruised to a resounding 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Red Devils were overwhelming favourites to beat the League One outfit at Old Trafford and they produced a fantastic attacking performance.

Christian Eriksen started in an attacking midfield role with Bruno Fernandes on the bench and he delivered a fabulous display over 90 minutes.

The 32-year-old completed 96% of his passes with a long ball accuracy of 100%. He scored a late brace against the Tykes while also grabbing an assist.

The 5ft 11in star has started in back-to-back games for United after the international break, but we won’t be surprised if he is dropped to the bench on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side face Crystal Palace on the road in the Premier League. The Eagles are yet to register a victory despite impressing with their performances.

It won’t be a straightforward game by any stretch of the imagination and the manager should pair Manuel Ugarte alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield with Fernandes in the number 10 role.

The Uruguayan star was substituted shortly after the hour mark alongside Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot and he appears set to make his full league debut.

United are currently on six points after four games into the campaign. They need to build a long winning streak in order to keep up in the Champions League race.

Palace did the double over United during the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils have the opportunity to avenge those results with a solid victory at Selhurst Park.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com