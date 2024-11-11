100% aerials, 100% tackles, 7 recoveries: £37m United star can become undroppable under Ruben Amorim – opinion

Manchester United picked an impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils failed to win their previous two league games against West Ham United and Chelsea. They managed a perfect response with a victory over the Foxes at Old Trafford.

With the win, United have moved within four points off the Champions League places and they will be aiming to close the gap further under incoming manager Ruben Amorim.

Bruno Fernandes was the stand-out performer yesterday, having played a part in all three goals.

However, Amad Diallo was equally good from the right wing. His performance has sent a strong message that he can become a pivotal figure under Amorim going forward.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to play with a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation. That would obviously mean one less attacking option with the need for another central defender.

In our view, Diallo could still nail down a starting role from either the right wing or ring wing-back.

The £37 million signing secured an assist against the Foxes yesterday, but he was also brilliant defensively, winning 10 out of 14 duels. He had an aerial success rate of 100 percent (2/2).

The 22-year-old also won 100 percent of his tackles (2/2) with seven recoveries and four take-ons.

His all-round attributes should aid his prospects of becoming an undisputed starter under Amorim. If he can stay consistent with his performances, he can emerge as a key figure.

United will return to Premier League action following the international break on November 24. They travel to Ipswich Town for Amorim’s maiden game. They will be favourites to win.

Stats from Fotmob.com & Sofascore.com