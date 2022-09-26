10 Tips To Talk to Your Significant Other About Money

Jodi Thornton-O'Connell
·7 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you and your significant other argue about money, you're not alone. A 2018 survey by TD Bank showed that one-third of married couples said they fought over finances at least once per month, while 44% of divorced couples said they argued about money during their marriage.

Learn: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Check Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Perhaps the reason arguments over money are so common is that nearly two-thirds of all marriages start off with one or both people in debt, according to a 2017 study by Ramsey Solutions. Clearly, it's important to talk about money, but many couples don't know where to start the conversation.

Whether you're married, living together or just starting to get serious in your relationship, you and your significant other likely will be happier if you can learn how to talk about finances. Find out the ways happy couples talk about money.

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Practice Good Financial Hygiene

Just as you need to brush your teeth regularly to avoid cavities, it's important to discuss your financial outlook often to avoid major relationship problems. According to that 2017 Ramsey Solutions study, 54% of respondents who described their marriage as "great" make a habit of discussing money with their spouse. Compare that with only 29% of respondents who categorized their marriage as "OK" or "in crisis." Moreover, 87% of those couples who claimed their marriage was "great" also described setting long-term financial goals together.

"The best way to talk about money is a little bit every day," said Money Under 30 founding editor David Weliver. "Money is a part of life; it's not a big deal until it becomes a big deal. And it becomes a big deal when you don't talk about it and/or hide stuff."

The more you talk about money, the sooner you'll learn to do so effectively. Moreover, regular money talks keep resentment in check and prevent small problems from turning into big ones.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

Schedule Your Talk

Since money can be a hot-button topic for a lot of couples, if you wait for your partner to bring it up, it might never happen. Instead, experts recommend you schedule a time to sit down with your partner for an honest and open discussion about finances. It could save your relationship or help to prevent a divorce.

Each half of the couple should put the scheduled time on their calendars as if it were a work meeting or other appointment, and come prepared with questions, bank statements or whatever is needed to help guide the conversation.

bbernard / Shutterstock.com
bbernard / Shutterstock.com

Don't Jump In With Both Feet

To ensure a positive outcome, you should plan what you want to talk about, write down your desired outcome and resolve to respond positively to your partner's questions and objections.

Understanding the differences in your backgrounds also can help you and your partner respect each other's financial goals. Perhaps you grew up with Depression-era grandparents who saved every penny and shared their experiences with you. If your partner was raised in a home with plenty of cash for vacations and luxuries, there's a good chance the two of you will have very different attitudes about finances.

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Set Financial Goals ...

Many couples don't know where to start when it comes to setting financial goals as a unit. If you and your partner are at a loss, make that part of your conversation and sit down together to tackle the big stuff.

Start thinking and talking about your financial values and goals, debt issues and retirement plans. Additionally, decide which partner should pay routine bills, file taxes and perform other money-related tasks.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

... And Work Together To Achieve Them

By working in tandem, you likely will achieve your goals faster. When you both want the same thing -- to save for a down payment for a house or pay off student loans, for example -- you'll be more efficient in doing so if you're on the same page.

Making financial decisions as a team actually can strengthen your relationship, too. Motivational speaker and coach Tony Robbins said that each decision a couple makes together can provide them with a deeper connection and an increased trust level.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Make Money Vows

Wedding vows often include taking your partner for richer or for poorer. However, you don't have to stand in front of a minister to make money vows that will increase trust and communication in your relationship. Being financially faithful to the agreements you've made about money helps ensure your partner will listen to your views and do the same.

One money vow that can help head off future arguments is for partners to consult each other about purchases over a certain dollar amount, such as $100. Or, base your threshold off a percentage of your salary.

You and your partner also can vow to prioritize debt payment, setting aside money for hobbies and still saving for retirement.

izusek / Getty Images
izusek / Getty Images

Don't Lie About Money

Just like sexual infidelity, financial infidelity can ruin a relationship.

"Financial infidelity hurts regardless of its scale," said Ted Beck, former president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education. "Hiding or lying about small amounts of money can damage a relationship just as effectively as a high-dollar deceit. In fact, in all cases of this deception, people affected say it impacted their relationship in some way -- almost always negatively. It causes arguments, erosion of trust, separation or even divorce."

A 2018 poll done for the organization showed that 41% of married participants who shared finances with their partners confessed to financial deception, and 75% said that this action had a negative impact on their relationships.

For best results, couples should strive to be upfront about monetary goals and spending. When both partners have equal knowledge, the level of trust in the relationship increases. You might want to consider opening a joint bank account.

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

Stick to the Issues

It's easy for couples to get distracted in the middle of money discussions or even change the subject deliberately to avoid fights. If you want to keep your eye on the prize, consider using a whiteboard during your financial conversations.

Start by writing down the topics you need to talk about -- keep it to a maximum of three points per discussion -- and leave room below each issue for the solutions you and your partner brainstorm. Not only will doing this help you remember important points from your conversation, but it also will give you the satisfaction that comes with crossing off topics as they're resolved.

Additionally, couples should avoid criticizing and name-calling during money discussions. Agree to abide by certain guidelines during your discussions so you're less likely to argue.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Keep a Cool Head

It's only natural to get mad if you discover your partner is hiding credit card bills or running up excessive bar tabs. However, confronting your partner with enraged accusations rarely results in productive conversations.

Instead, wait to talk about the money dispute until you're feeling calmer. When you do sit down to talk, vow to listen while your partner speaks. You might even want to set a timer for five or 10 minutes and strive to remain totally silent while your partner explains his viewpoint. The goal is to figure out why your significant other made the choices he did so you can take steps to correct the situation together.

laflor / iStock.com
laflor / iStock.com

Get Professional Help

If you and your partner or spouse have tried and failed to discuss money matters, it might be time to seek professional help.

You should head to couples counseling if your money problems include financial infidelity. Lying about money signals an underlying lack of trust. A counselor also can help if one partner is spending money on gambling, substance abuse or a shopping addiction.

If your problems involve sticking to your budget, planning for retirement or overwhelming debt, opt to see a financial counselor. Find an accredited counselor near you by going to the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education website. Some counselors even work for nonprofit agencies with sliding-scale fees based on income.

If you think you and your partner have issues with both budgeting and financial infidelity, you might want to see a financial therapist. Financial therapists focus on how emotions affect clients' financial habits and what aspects of their lives created their attitudes around money.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Tips To Talk to Your Significant Other About Money

Latest Stories

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0