11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

Nicole Spector
·6 min read
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite loss of income during the pandemic, skyrocketing gas prices and inflation near record highs, the job market is still relatively hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves.

In March, 4.5 million employees quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Economists anticipate "The Great Resignation" to continue as people increasingly need flexible hours and other perks to accommodate life in a possibly endless pandemic.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

For some, the decision to quit comes easily. Perhaps a new career opportunity arises that affords them a smooth transition into a better role. Or, less ideally, maybe they've been forced to choose between homeschooling and a career -- a quandary that all too many people (ahem, women) have been cornered into since the accursed spring of 2020.

If you're unsure whether to quit your job (and have the luxury to do so), you may want to consider what career experts have to say. These are their collective signs that you should quit your job -- and fast.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

You're Constantly Overworked

"Now more than ever, employees are realizing that it's not fair to work 80 hours a week and for employers to not respect the fact that their employees have life obligations," said Cheryl Grace, executive coach and CEO of Powerful Penny. "This is what the Great Resignation is all about. Employees would rather place their bets on themselves (become a business owner, seek a better work environment, etc.) than overwork themselves."

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

You Have No Room To Grow

It's hard to climb the ranks when you've run out of ranks to climb. "If your company is simply too small or none of the other roles in the company are interesting to you, it may be time to make a change," said Manuela Pauer, the Founder and Career/Life Coach at Pauer Coaching.

Marija Jovovic / Getty Images
Marija Jovovic / Getty Images

You Feel Belittled By Coworkers

The people we work with make a big difference. If our coworkers are making every part of the job miserable, you deserve better. "Sometimes you are in the right role where you enjoy what you are doing, but your work environment is toxic," said Pauer. This may be because of a manager who is not supportive, co-workers that try to sabotage you, or a work culture that is demeaning. It's easy to blame someone else or the environment., but it is ultimately you who gets to decide what you are willing to tolerate. You need to respect yourself enough to not allow yourself to be in an environment where you are being mistreated."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

You Hate Talking About Your Work

"This one might not be the most obvious sign, but it matters a lot," said Ewelina Melon, head of people at customer service platform Tidio. "We spend so much time at work every day, and it inevitably constitutes a big part of our lives. If you feel embarrassed, uncomfortable or annoyed when telling people what you do for work, it might be a true red flag and a sign that it's time to search for something else. Once you dig deeper, you might discover very different reasons why you are not willing to talk about work with people. Whatever the reason is, you can't ignore this sign."

FabrikaCr / iStock.com
FabrikaCr / iStock.com

You Lose Your Advocates

Everyone needs to feel valued at a company, and that usually means someone is advocating for and supporting you. Though you can make your own success, it's also important to feel like you have a team behind you. "Our world of work is complex and always done through people, and so advocates help us navigate and connect," said ​​Leadership Coach, Darcy Eikenberg. "But often, our advocates make their own career moves over time, and when you find yourself without one--and you haven't built others--it's a signal that it's time to consider leaving."

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

You Procrastinate Every Morning

"A clear indicator that it is time to change job roles is morning procrastination," said Chris Delaney, a career coach. "Motivated employees start the day by checking emails, preparing to-do lists and checking tasks with colleagues. If an employee dreads opening their emails or avoids colleagues they are collaborating with on projects, then something might not be right. Procrastinating at the start of the day, while others complete the 'easy' preparation tasks, is a clear sign of an unhappy or unfulfilled worker."

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salary Benchmarking Reveals You're Underpaid

If you do salary benchmarking for roles similar to yours and find that you are very underpaid, that's a definite sign that you should move on from your current post.

"You can quickly check the right salary range for your current role/industry by using Glassdoor or LinkedIn," said Colleen Paulson, a career consultant and executive resume writer. "Make sure that you take your current location into account when benchmarking."

agrobacter / Getty Images
agrobacter / Getty Images

You Are Not Learning Anything New

"If you have mastered all the responsibilities of your current job and you are no longer learning new things, it is a sign you need a new job," said Michelle Enjoli, a career development coach and keynote speaker. "In order to consistently grow and develop, there needs to be an element of education and challenge. Without that, you become stagnant, which can eventually lead to disengagement, complacency and/or bitterness."

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

You're Not Playing to Your Strengths

"Research has shown that if we don't get to use our signature strengths regularly, we don't feel fulfilled," said Pauer. Of course you can learn on the job, but it's helpful to be enhancing a skill you have, or want to have. If you find that your job isn't aligned with what you're good at, it might be time to look elsewhere.

MachineHeadz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MachineHeadz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Get Left Out of Important Conversations

"The savvy manager will always put her best people on the company's most important projects," said Natasha Bowman, president of Performance ReNEW and author of "You Can't Do That at Work: 100 Legal Mistakes That Managers Make in the Workplace."

"What might it say, then, when you find yourself not-so-subtly removed from major client meetings, conference calls and strategic planning sessions? If you find yourself being systematically excluded from important conversations, you just might have proof that you've become a persona non grata in the eyes of management. It's time to start planning your transition."

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're Job Is Making You Sick

"When your job is making you sick, it's time to find a better one that won't," said Vicki Salemi, Monster career expert. "This encompasses physical as well as mental health. Do you get the Sunday Scaries every Sunday night? Is there a pit in your stomach every time you have to present in front of the group? When your job impacts your health in terms of stress, anxiety, depression and more, it's definitely time to look for a new job."

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

Latest Stories

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea