10 duels & 7 tackles won: 6ft 1in star was United’s best player vs Man City, better than Garnacho – View

Manchester United suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils had a relatively good outing against their arch-rivals, but they lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Alejandro Garnacho broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, but City found the equaliser through Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola’s side eventually came on top in the penalty shoot-out.

The result could have been much different, had Marcus Rashford, Amad and Scott McTominay capitalised on scoring chances.

Despite the loss, there were some positives to carry forward from the Wembley trip.

Garnacho continued from where he left out in the FA Cup final with another fine goal.

Casemiro was also brilliant in the centre of the park and in our opinion, the Brazilian was the stand-out performer for United.

The 32-year-old had an average pre-season tour of the United States, but he was certainly up for the challenge yesterday.

The 6 ft 1 in ace won an impressive 10 duels alongside seven tackles. He also created key chances for Rashford and Amad.

Casemiro made a huge improvement from his performance against Liverpool last week.

However, the big question is whether he can replicate the same showing on a weekly basis to remain a regular starter.

United are searching for a defensive midfielder. They have Manuel Ugarte, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge on their radar.

One of those three could join the club this month. The onus is on Casemiro to stay consistent enough to retain his starting berth.

