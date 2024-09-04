10 bold predictions heading into the Bears 2024 season

We are just a few days away from one of the most highly anticipated seasons for the Chicago Bears in recent memory. Deliberate coaching hires, key spending in free agency, significant trades, and landing the No. 1 overall pick to select their next franchise quarterback have all led to this weekend as the Bears get to set to open the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Expectations are high for the Bears, despite the fact they're coming off a 7-10 season in which they blew multiple games. That's thanks to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, his arsenal of weapons, including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, and a defense that has grown together over the last couple of years to become a top-10 unit.

Though many are predicting a good season from the Bears, they still need to play the games. Still, we think we have a good idea of how this season is going to go. Here are 10 bold predictions for the 2024 season:

1. Caleb Williams breaks nearly every Bears rookie passing record

This prediction is set up on a silver platter for Williams based on his offensive coordinator and the number of weapons at his disposal. Shane Waldron likes to throw the ball, and Williams has plenty of reliable targets to choose from. All he needs to do is pass for more than 2,193 yards, throw 10 touchdowns, complete 59.5% of his passes, and finish the season with a quarterback rating of 80. If Williams stays healthy, all of that will happen. He's too good of a prospect with too many weapons surrounding him to not succeed.

Will he reach 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns his rookie season? That's still much more of a question mark, but he will surpass every single notable rookie passing record in 2024.

2. D'Andre Swift totals 1,500 yards from scrimmage

One of those weapons Williams has at his disposal is running back D'Andre Swift, who signed with the Bears in free agency. The 25-year-old back had a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, totaling over 1,200 yards from scrimmage. He's set to build on that in 2024.

Swift is a dual-threat running back, capable of rushing and receiving effectively. He wasn't asked to catch the ball much in Philly, but that will likely change with Williams at the helm. Swift is their clear-cut RB1, and he's going to see plenty of touches on running and passing downs. Expect him to surpass last year's production with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

3. Rome Odunze leads the team in receiving TDs

By now you know the bevy of weapons the Bears have in their passing offense. Moore, Allen, Odunze, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett—you get the idea. But which one of these playmakers will be called upon the most to come down with a touchdown? My money is on Odunze, who possesses a rare skillset that makes him a dangerous threat to score.

Williams and Odunze started establishing their chemistry even before the NFL Draft started. These two know each other, and it's already evident from the preseason how well they work together. When touchdowns are needed, Odunze will be the man to answer the call more often than not. He will lead the team in receiving touchdowns despite being a rookie. He's too big, too fast, and too lethal to not be utilized in that capacity.

4. The Bears offensive line surrenders fewer than 35 sacks

Sacks are not always an offensive line stat. If anything, it's a mix between the line and the quarterback, depending on how long they hold the football. The Bears have given up plenty of sacks over the last two seasons when Justin Fields was the starting quarterback. That's going to change this season with Williams under center.

The rookie quarterback can hold the ball a decent amount of time, but his pocket presence is much better than his predecessor. He gets the ball out quickly and always has his eyes downfield. The offensive line should be upgraded as well with the addition of Coleman Shelton at center and Nate Davis coming into the season healthy at right guard, which should help reduce the number of sacks. The Bears' offensive line won't suddenly become an impenetrable wall, but they won't give up 50+ sacks this season.

5. Austin Booker reaches double-digit sacks

The Austin Booker hype is real. The 2024 fifth-round pick showcased a number of different moves at the edge position during the preseason, and he has a big frame to help him get around offensive linemen. Though he's not projected as a starter, Booker is going to see more than enough opportunities to take down the quarterback. Especially if he's used during passing downs.

There is definitely a scenario in which Booker has a strong rookie campaign and totals 10+ sacks. We've seen unheralded rookies do the same and come out of nowhere, like Mark Anderson back in 2006. Booker is someone who is still coming into his own, given he has very little college tape. Perhaps he blossoms before our eyes with a big rookie season.

6. Gervon Dexter leads the team in tackles for loss

There may not be a more important player on the Bears defense than Gervon Dexter. The second-year defensive tackle could make or break the unit's production on the interior of the line, and he's hoping to have a big impact with a smaller frame. Dexter slimmed down this offseason as he looks to improve at the three-technique position, and it could result in more plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Last season, Dexter had no tackles for loss despite totaling 2.5 sacks and 12 QB hits. This season, that number is going to spike, and he'll end up leading the team in tackles for loss, taking over for Justin Jones after he departed for Arizona. Dexter's improved body and increased quickness will be the difference in stopping ball carriers for a loss.

7. TJ Edwards totals at least 100 solo tackles

Watching TJ Edwards in his first season with the Bears had fans thinking he was the reincarnation of Lance Briggs. Edwards was flying all over the field in 2023 and led the team with 91 solo tackles. While he finished with 155 total tackles, getting 100 solo tackles is difficult in the NFL, even for a team like the Bears, who have a storied history at linebacker.

With how Edwards is playing alongside Tremaine Edmunds though, he's primed to reach triple digits in 2024. Only three Bears players have achieved that feat since 2000: Briggs, Brian Urlacher, and Michael Green. Briggs did it twice, and Edwards has all the skills to take down ball carriers by himself with ease. He'll join an exclusive club with at least 100 solo tackles.

8. Tyrique Stevenson finishes top-five in interceptions

Last season, Tyrique Stevenson was targeted early and often as a rookie cornerback. Stationed opposite of Jaylon Johnson, Stevenson saw twice as many targets as his Pro Bowl teammate (116 to 58), though he did manage to start catching interceptions in the back half of the season.

Now in Year 2, teams are still going to be looking his way while avoiding Johnson. This time, however, Stevenson is ready. He grew leaps and bounds from Week 1 to Week 18 last season and will be more equipped to handle NFL wide receivers out of the gate. He's going to be an interception machine and will finish the season top-five among cornerbacks in picks.

9. Ryan Poles makes another midseason trade

Will general manager Ryan Poles make it three for three by making yet another midseason deal? The Bears general manager sure loves to find deals at the last minute, as evidenced by his trades for Chase Claypool and Montez Sweat in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

He's currently batting .500 on these types of deals, but why not keep swinging? With two second-round picks at his disposal, he may choose to part with one if the right type of player becomes available. Trades around the NFL have become a lot more common in recent years, in part thanks to Poles. He'll make another notable deal by this October, especially if the Bears start off strong.

10. The Bears return to the postseason

We saved the boldest prediction of all for the end. Is it a stretch to say the Bears can make the postseason? No, not with the additional seventh seed available while playing in a somewhat weak NFC. Chicago has been slowly building for the next few seasons, and though the production hasn't happened on the field yet, they have arrived.

It's not going to be easy, though. The divisional gauntlet near the end of the season will test their mettle and possibly cause them to lose multiple games in a row. Still, they will do enough to hold off any competition and return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 10 bold predictions heading into the Bears 2024 season