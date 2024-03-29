Who are 10 best players left in March Madness during the Sweet 16?

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) high-fives Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) during NCAA MenÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Basketball Tournament game against the Utah State Aggies, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With only 16 teams left in this year's March Madness, the time has come for college basketball's biggest stars to take control. This is their time to shine. After all, this may be their last opportunity to suit up in their college jerseys. If there was anytime for them to put their best foot forward, it would be right now.

Players like Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht, and Tristen Newton are already very well-known by fans. However, some of the other most impactful players in college basketball may still be a mystery to casual viewers.

Here are the top-ten players remaining in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

10) Arizona G Caleb Love

Arizona's star guard certainly has his issues as a player, namely efficiency as a scorer. Still, despite his flaws, Love has been far and away the top option on this Wildcats team through the first two rounds and has put together two very solid games. Although Love has shot 40% or worse in each of his last five games, his team has not faced too much adversity in the face of his struggles, meaning he could improve as the tournament wears on.

9) Duke C Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski might be the least selfish player left in the tournament. Although scoring is often the most scrutinized stat when determining a great player, Filipowski doesn't feel the need to score or even shoot. He makes an impact regardless of his presence on the offensive end. Against Vermont, Filipowski only attempted a single field goal, yet still managed 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks as his Blue Devils won by 17.

8) Alabama G Mark Sears

Despite Sears grabbing 12 boards in the Crimson Tide's second-round game against Grand Canyon University, Sears isn't the versatile guard that some people might think. He is an incredibly consistent scorer, having recorded at least 20 points in eight straight games and 16 of his last 17. Furthermore, Sears is shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from beyond the arc. That kind of efficiency is tough to beat.

7) Houston G Jamal Shead

A legitimate point guard, Shead can score and he can find scorers, having tallied at least five assists in 11 of his last 12 games. Shead may not be the best scorer, but he's somebody who is always careful with the ball and helps the entire offense as a whole. Houston always wants the ball in Shead's hands, because he makes magic happen.

6) UNC G RJ Davis

RJ Davis is allergic to turnovers, having given the ball up just three times thus far in the NCAA Tournament, and only four times since the start of the ACC Tournament. He's also been incredibly efficient from the field in March Madness as well, having shot over 50% since the tournament started. That said, Davis isn't normally such a sharp shooter, averaging closer to 43% during the regular season and conference tourney.

5) Illinois G Terrence Shannon Jr.

When in need of a bucket, there are few players more reliable than Terrence Shannon Jr. He's recorded at least 25 points in six straight games, including three games with at least 30 points. For a guard, Shannon is also an incredible inside scorer, hitting his two-point field goals at a staggering 58.8% clip this season.

4) Marquette G Tyler Kolek

Kolek has recorded two straight double-doubles to start the NCAA Tournament, after nearly a month off the court due to injury. That alone would put him on this list, but the reason he is listed so high is because Kolek might not even be at full strength. Kolek suffered an oblique injury at the end of February and many thought his season was over. Kolek managed to return to the Golden Eagles for the start of the NCAA Tournament and has been a massively impactful player despite likely not being at full strength.

3) UConn G Tristen Newton

Newton has not been good recently. He missed all six of his three-point attempts in UConn's game against Northwestern. Yet, somehow, he still managed 20 points. That proves two points: 1. UConn is an incredible team that can still dominate opponents when their best players aren't hitting shots like usual, and 2. Newton can still get his dues when he doesn't have his best stuff.

2) Tennessee G Dalton Knecht

Knecht is someone whose stats don't pop out at you necessarily. Sure, he's a 21.1 point per game scorer, but he's also so much more than that, as evidenced by his 17 total rebounds through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. He might average less than five rebounds a game, but he also has eight games since Jan. 16 with at least seven boards. When Tennessee needs Knecht to crash the glass, he's a very solid option. He's a very flexible player able to mold to whatever his Volunteers need.

1) Purdue C Zach Edey

As controversial as Edey's play-style might be, there's no denying Edey's impact. The soon-to-be two-time National Player of the Year is the best player on the court every time he plays. He can score. He can grab boards. He can get the opposition into foul trouble. He can do it all. Now, if only he could go back in time and prevent his team from losing to Fairleigh Dickinson.

