The 10 best minimalist bed frames you can buy, according to shoppers' reviews — best deal, best with storage and more

Making sure your bedroom is up to your standards is rule No. 1 to living comfortably. Think about it — you spend more hours of the day in bed than you do anywhere else, so it’s worth it to make sure it’s as comfortable as possible. A comfy bedroom oasis starts with some well-built but durable bones: the best minimalist bed you can find.

When looking for a bed, it’s best to stay away from any styles that are too niche or period-specific. That way, no matter how you decorate your bedroom, the aesthetic you create will always flow seamlessly.

Looking for the perfect minimalist and well-built bed frame is a chore in itself. There are so many to choose from, both online and at brick-and-mortar stores. Luckily, online is actually the best place to snag the most worthwhile deals as well as all-encompassing assembly packages that won’t require you to lift a finger once it arrives at your doorstep.

To make your shopping experience a lot easier, we’ve separated the best minimalist bed frames into 10 categories:

Whether you’re looking for one that’s both beautiful to look at and made with durable materials or one that’s simply on super sale and won’t break your pockets, there’s an option here for you.

Keep scrolling to check out each pick in more detail.

1. Best Overall: Modloft Haru Bed, $1,760 – $2,400

Buy Now at Modloft

Modloft remains one of the most respected yet underrated high-end furniture brands today. One area where the brand particularly excels is in its wide bed frame selection. Most of the options feature sleek lines and modern finishes while maintaining the brand’s signature polished aesthetic.

What’s best about these beds, though, is that most of them fit the minimalist aesthetic to a T, leaving it up to personal preference which style you ultimately choose. Upon heavily scouring the site, Modloft’s definite best seller is the Haru Bed that shoppers say is “elegant, strong, steady, quiet and superb quality.”

This bed has an extremely durable solid wood frame and an Andorra wool headboard that’s not too tall or short. Choose from three wood finishes (black oak, natural oak and walnut) and three sizes (Queen, King and California King) and you’re good to go. Also, if you’re into the “floating bed” look, this one does it well while still elevated enough that you don’t feel like you’re sleeping on the ground.

There’s also just the right amount of under-bed free space to store items, making this bed perfect for those who need every ounce of space they can get. Seeing as I’m currently redecorating my bedroom, I’ve ordered this bed myself, so it also has my full stamp of approval.

Best Review: “This bed frame is just the best. Elegant, strong, steady, [quiet] and superb quality. [It] took some time to get here, and [it’s] worth the wait. Super high-quality materials.”

2. Top Adjustable Option: Brooklyn Bedding Adjustable Power Base, $524.25 – $1,048.50 (Orig. $699 – $1,398)

Buy Now at Brooklyn Bedding

Most folks prefer buying just a foundation or, in this case, a power base and sprucing it up with an affordable headboard from any furniture or major retailer. This is also a more cost-effective way to decorate your sleeping space.

The Brooklyn Bedding Ascension Luxe Adjustable Power Base gives you an elevated sleep and leisure experience in one simple package. Think of it as the more functional and cooler brother to the Sleep Number Bed.

It has an elegant, ergonomic design and comes with a wireless remote that controls the bed’s comfort and support. The remote sync option also lets you control split sides simultaneously, making this perfect for couples and those with back and neck pain.

The remote also lets you preset positions for television viewing, zero gravity, anti-snoring and lounge postures. Plus, it has handy head and foot tilt adjustments that offer amazing spine alignment while you sleep. Shoppers also love that the Brooklyn Bedding Ascension Luxe Adjustable Power Base has two USB charging ports under the base for easy bedtime phone charging. It also has a built-in flashlight in the remote control that’s easy to use in the dark.

This one comes in three sizes: Twin XL, Queen and Split King.

Best Review: “I didn’t realize what I was missing until I tried this bed. I don’t need this bed for medical reasons, but boy do I love this bed for comfort. The multiple raise/lower positions are great!”

3. Best Deal: Casper The Platform Bed Frame, $447.50 – $547.50 (Orig. $895 – $1,095)

Buy Now at Casper

Casper is one of the leading bedding and mattress brands in the country, but did you know it also carries some of the most durable and chic minimalist bed frames you’ll find anywhere? And to sweeten the deal, Casper’s best-selling Platform Bed Frame is now 50% off!

Available in Full, Queen and King sizes (California King is currently sold out), this frame adds a clean and modern touch to your bedroom. Crafted from powder-coated, aircraft-grade aluminum (one of the strongest materials out there), this bed can withstand significant weight and any rumbles. Shoppers also get to choose to order the frame with or without the headboard before adding it to their carts.

This bed also supports your mattress without a foundation or box spring. Also, Casper doesn’t currently have a dedicated reviewing system but based on this massive deal, this one is hard to pass up.

4. Most Affordable: Zinus Mia Metal Platform Bed Frame With Headboard, $109 – $142.99

With over 24,000 Amazon reviews, it’s safe to say that this metal platform bed frame and headboard is a clear customer favorite. Also receiving the stamp of approval from Amazon editors, the Zinus Mia bed features a durable steel frame and plywood slats, making it easy to set up and extremely long-lasting.

Also, starting at just $109, this is a bargain that’s hard to come by. It comes in five sizes (Narrow Twin, Twin, Full, Queen and King), two colors (black and white) and two configurations (standard or with a headboard). Like all of the beds on this list, this bed does not need a box spring to securely house a mattress. Simply place your mattress atop the slats and you’re done!

The Zinus Mia bed is also easy to assemble and comes with all the parts, tools and instructions needed to put it together. Amazon, however, does give you the option to have it assembled for you upon delivery.

Best Review: “Believe the hype! … I wanted something durable yet easy to take apart and put together. This bed frame is it! Assembly took about an hour doing it by myself. The price is amazing for something that looks this nice, this easy to put together and as well built as this. You really couldn’t ask for more.”

If you’d rather have something that’s a bit more of a centerpiece while still maintaining that sleek, streamlined minimalistic aesthetic, the Sha Cerlin Metal Bed Frame is the perfect pick — especially if you’re trying to stick to a strict budget.

Available on Amazon, this heavy-duty bed frame has a wooden headboard and footboard and rounded corners. The bed also has a plastic foot pad attached to the bottom of the feet to prevent you from injuring yourself if you stub your toe.

What makes this bed a standout, though, is its sturdy construction. It’s made of durable and powder-coated steel slats, which provide premium support for all types of mattresses without the need of a box spring. It’s also noise-free — an aspect that shoppers absolutely love, especially for those who toss and turn throughout the night.

If you’re adamant about maintaining your under-bed storage, this is the perfect pick as it has 10.2 inches of storage space.

This bed comes in Full, Queen and King sizes and two wood colors (walnut and black).

Best Review: “I bought this bed frame in a full size and it’s amazing… After assembly, the bed is sturdy and I can tell it’s going to last. I would highly recommend this bed frame, and it’s 10/10 across the board. I hope this review helps anybody who’s having mixed emotions about purchasing this product.”

6. Best Under-$200 Pick: Einfach Platform Bed Frame With Wingback Headboard, $194.99 – $254.99

Buy Now on Amazon

When shopping for bed frames, remember that minimal doesn’t mean boring. Feel free to add a bit of flair and color to your setup. If this is the aesthetic you had in mind, the Einfach Platform Bed Frame with Wingback Headboard is the perfect mix of simple and elegant.

Starting at just $194.99 and conveniently available on Amazon, this bed frame gives a lavish and modern polish to your bedroom. It’s upholstered in linen fabric with a board wingback headboard for that luxe and durable design. Also, the deluxe platform adds an element of sophistication and practicality — especially for those who need under-bed storage.

This bed is also super easy to assemble. In fact, it takes just 30 minutes to put together. Also, it’s compatible with any mattress style: memory foam, spring or hybrid. Choose from five colors and three sizes (Full, Queen and King).

Best Review: “I have been researching a ton of (king) bed frames and think I hit the jackpot on this one! We have a mattress on top of the slats and it’s so comfy. The bed is firm and we laid four people on it to test the weight (about 800 pounds), and it was fine.”

7. Top Solid Wood Option: Kardiel Starke Queen Bed, $1,277 (Orig. 1,597)

Buy Now at Kardiel

Solid wood is a look that’s never going out of style. It’s elegant, extremely durable and virtually goes with any home decor or room aesthetic. Kardiel’s wood furniture pieces feature solid and veneered American walnut construction and also come with a wooden slat platform.

This Starke Modern Sleigh Bed is both extremely versatile and elegant and will certainly last you a lifetime. Because the pieces are so minimal and solid, it takes just 20 minutes to assemble. It also comes with Kardiel’s three-year limited warranty, so you can feel secure that your item will look and feel as it should for years to come.

Like Casper, Kardiel currently doesn’t have a dedicated customer reviewing system. However, the bed is selling out fast, proving that shoppers love this piece. Also, it’s currently 44% off! This Starke bed also comes in a King configuration, which is currently 41% off.

8. Most Viral: Floyd The Bed Frame, $658.75 - $2,018.75

Buy Now on Floyd

If you’re always on Instagram, you’ve likely already seen tons of ads and reviews on the super viral Floyd Bed Frame. It’s arguably the most Internet-famous bed at the moment and shoppers love its built-in storage, minimal design and floating look.

Available in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes, this bed is as customizable as they come. You can configure it with or without a headboard, choose the wood type, hardware color and even how many sides you want your storage drawers to go (if any).

Described as “the world’s most modular bed frame,” the true allure of the Floyd Bed Frame is that it’s easy to move and continues to grow with you. So, if you’re always moving apartments or homes and need something that isn’t too much of a pain to take with you, this fits right up your alley.

It features beautiful birch plywood with a lightweight honeycomb core and steel supports. It also assembles with absolutely no tools. Shoppers say that if you’re looking for the ultimately minimalistic bed frame, this fits the description like no other.

Best Review: “The look is so entirely minimalist, woody and so much more. I love it.”

9. Best With Built-In Storage: West Elm Emmett Side Storage Bed, $1,499 – $3,249

Buy Now at West Elm

Yes, West Elm beds usually cost a pretty penny, but with this one, you certainly get the most bang for your buck. Hands down, this bed’s main allure is its four built-in and concealed smart storage drawers. These make this perfect for those with limited closet space or small bedrooms. Store your clothes, bedding, linens and more neatly and have them within reach whenever you need them.

Another aspect that sets this apart from others on the list is that it’s completely designed by you. West Elm lets you pick the height, fabric and tufting, making this the ultimate customizable bed, guaranteeing that you’ll love it. The beautiful Chenille Tweed headboard is also effortlessly tailored, making this the ideal centerpiece for your bedroom.

Also, if you’re concerned about assembling this yourself, West Elm offers a premium White Glove Service where the piece is brought into your home, placed in the room of your choice and fully assembled by professionals. Sweetening the deal even further, they remove all packaging after building it.

West Elm doesn’t have a dedicated review system, but this bed’s design-to-order feature makes this too good to ignore.

10. Most Sustainable Option: Nest Bedding Arcadian Bed Frame, $2,249 – $2,949

Buy Now at Nest Bedding

Last up is this Nest Bedding best seller that is both good for the environment and beautifully crafted. The brand’s Arcadian Bed Frame is made of 100% reclaimed wood and is handmade in Los Angeles, Calif., by skilled craftsmen.

It comes in three stunning water-based luxury finishes — raw (pictured above), whitewash and greywash — which all are finished in a zero-VOC, odor-free, water-based and nontoxic sealant. If you’re curious about how sustainable this bed frame is through and through, Nest reassures that even the glues in the construction process are nontoxic and have no chemical scents or harmful fumes.

The brand added that the team “sources these materials from vintage buildings which have been scheduled for deconstruction.” There, they rescue the old-growth timber and repurpose it into these elegant, timeless pieces.

Also, the Arcadian Bed Frame requires no tools for assembly. Just line up your sticker colors and each piece fits into a two-point connection slot. However, you won’t even need to do that as free White Glove delivery is included with this purchase, so just watch a professional bring it together before your eyes.

Best Review: “Beautiful and comfortable all in one! We absolutely love this bed frame! the wood is so beautiful and it’s easy to move around if needed. Goes perfect with our new flooring too! The frame plus our new Nest Bedding mattress has given us our best night’s sleep ever.”

