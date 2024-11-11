This 1 stat about the Lions' unreal comeback over the Texans is bonkers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after a win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151475 ORIG FILE ID: 2184097028

If you went to bed -- ahem, like me -- on Sunday night thinking there was no way the Detroit Lions would come back against the Houston Texans after Jared Goff's five (!!) interceptions, you woke up to a surprise.

The Lions somehow won that Sunday night game, scoring 19 unanswered points -- including the three from Jake Bates' foot to win the game as time expired -- to beat the Houston Texans.

So, fun fact: it's been over 50 YEARS (!!!!!) in which a QB threw five picks, his team was down more than 15 points and that squad won.

Seriously! You've got to give the Lions their flowers here, that's just wild.

The Lions are the first team since 1970 to comeback and win a game after being down 15+ and throwing 5 INTs https://t.co/Cd1fxfVdIV pic.twitter.com/BRbpOgFKQ9 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 11, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: This 1 stat about the Lions' unreal comeback over the Texans is bonkers