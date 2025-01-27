1 James Cook photo of his Herculean effort on Bills TD belongs in a museum

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1027925 ORIG FILE ID: 20250126_mcd_su5_81.JPG

Don't let anyone say James Cook didn't put his heart on the line in Sunday's AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

In a budding instant classic, with Buffalo in position to take the lead for the first time all game at the end of the third quarter, Josh Allen and the Bills' offense elected to put the ball in Cook's hands on a fourth-and-goal play at the goal line.

Let's just say Cook didn't disappoint.

After Allen lateraled the ball to Cook, it looked like he'd be stopped short. Instead, Cook held himself up with one hand while getting tackled to reach across the goal line and scored one of the best touchdowns all year in the process:

JAMES COOK REACHES FOR THE TD



I mean, that's just unreal.

The photo below makes Cook's sequence seem even more unbelievable:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776268919 ORIG FILE ID: 2196116451

Man, it doesn't get any better than playoff football, does it?

