1 James Cook photo of his Herculean effort on Bills TD belongs in a museum
Don't let anyone say James Cook didn't put his heart on the line in Sunday's AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
In a budding instant classic, with Buffalo in position to take the lead for the first time all game at the end of the third quarter, Josh Allen and the Bills' offense elected to put the ball in Cook's hands on a fourth-and-goal play at the goal line.
Let's just say Cook didn't disappoint.
After Allen lateraled the ball to Cook, it looked like he'd be stopped short. Instead, Cook held himself up with one hand while getting tackled to reach across the goal line and scored one of the best touchdowns all year in the process:
JAMES COOK REACHES FOR THE TD
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Xx3oSfVhul
— NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025
I mean, that's just unreal.
The photo below makes Cook's sequence seem even more unbelievable:
Man, it doesn't get any better than playoff football, does it?
This article originally appeared on For The Win: 1 James Cook photo of his Herculean effort on Bills TD belongs in a museum