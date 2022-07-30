1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting in Surrey on Saturday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

One man is dead and two others were seriously injured after a shooting in South Surrey on Saturday afternoon.



RCMP say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Ave. near South Surrey Athletic Park around 2:45 p.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.



One man died at the scene, RCMP said, while two others were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.





Police say early indications suggest the shooting was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work with RCMP on the investigation.

RCMP say the area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.



Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.