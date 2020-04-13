NBA horse competition: Chauncey Billups shocks Trae Young to open tournament

Chauncey Billups has notched another big-time upset in his basketball career.

The 2004 NBA Finals MVP defeated Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, currently second this season in the NBA in points scored, at the ripe old age of 43 to open the NBA’s remote horse competition. The tournament is being held to fill the sports vacuum created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chauncey comes back to beat Trae Young in horse

Young looked on his way to an easy victory, giving Billups three straight letters to open the game. Hopefully, you can forgive the camera quality.

Trae got him with the left handed free throw!



Trae:

Chauncey: H-O-R pic.twitter.com/ooY3htUhnf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 12, 2020

Billups ended up roaring back, however. Mr. Big Shot hung five straight letters on Young, sealing it with an underhanded free throw.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@1MrBigShot completes his opening-round comeback in the NBA Horse Challenge on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/A3JRRVIo1l — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

Young never quite showed the halfcourt shots he jokingly teased during the tournament.

Chauncey Billups hasn't played in the NBA since 2014. He still beat a player currently averaging 29.6 points per game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Mike Conley closes out Tamika Catchings

The next match, between Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and WNBA great Tamika Catchings, was significantly more lopsided. Conley pulled out the win with only H, and made some great shots along the way.

The final shot: a layup from behind the backboard.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 closes out his Round 1 victory!



NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/xuCROspm2b — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

To be fair though, the conditions were obviously lopsided. While Conley competed in his indoor, climate-controlled gym from his home in Columbus, Ohio, Catchings was shooting outdoors in her driveway, amid windy conditions in Indiana.

this is slightly unfair lmao pic.twitter.com/U6S2Bi7yZl — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) April 12, 2020

Conley was at least kind enough to acknowledge the situation after the game.

Zach LaVine shuts out Paul Pierce

While Billups triumphed in comeback fashion, the competition wasn’t as kind to the other retired NBA player in the field.

Paul Pierce went down H-O-R to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, then went down H-O-R-S-E for a shutout loss.

When LaVine was making shots like this, Pierce never had a chance.

Allie Quigley shocks Chris Paul to end first round

Arguably the best game of the day came between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley.

Helped by Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot, went shot-for-shot with Paul and came out on top. A highlight of the game: Quigley hitting a bankshot while sitting on the ground.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley pays homage to “Pistol Pete” Maravich!



📺: ESPNpic.twitter.com/EPuhV72ZxQ — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

That backs up Quigley’s Larry Bird-esque trash talk from before the tournament.

The tournament’s semifinals will see Quigley face LaVine, while Billups will try to repeat against Conley. The contest will be aired Thursday on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

